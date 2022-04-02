A simple sheet of paper hangs from a clipboard inside an evaluation room at Premier Physical Therapy in Russell.
It displays a pain scale. It’s used by physical therapists in the initial stage of the rehab process. The scale ranges from experiencing minimal pain at No. 1 to the worst pain possible at the top of the list.
Tim O’Neal, the site director at the facility since 2009, said it’s one of the first questions he asks a new patient to determine his first course of action.
The time and effort needed to overcome an injury can be as painful as the injury itself. O’Neal believes the area has dedicated medical professionals and they work in unison to help patients alleviate the discomfort.
O’Neal usually has a knowledge of the injury before he sees a patient because they have an assessment from their doctor.
“When you get an injury, you’ll usually go to your general practitioner,” O’Neal said. “They might order an X-ray or an MRI. They come here for therapy. Ifwe don’t see signs of improvement or their pain is getting worse, they would go back to the GP and be referred to an orthopedist.”
“After the first two to four visits, they should show signs of improvement,” he added. “The pain should be decreasing. You may not be back to 100%. If not, then we have to start thinking that there may be a different route we need to be going.”
Grace Gwinn has been an athletic trainer for nearly six years and will start her fourth season at Ashland this fall.
She is involved with every Tomcat sport the school has to offer. Gwinn is the first on the scene to determine the severity of an athlete’s injury and then she can choose the first step to recovery.
Communication is the key to shortening the timetable and getting the student back on the field of play.
“Our roles are all over the place, but we start with basic triage,” Gwinn said. “We find out what injuries need to see doctors, what injuries can be treated here at the school and what injuries need to see physical therapists.
“The referral process is amazing,” she continued. “I’ve had injuries this year that I can send to Tri-State Rehab, King’s Daughters and Premier Therapy. I can rehab them right here. I can deal with ankle sprains, shoulders and soreness. Those are things that I have the tools to do here. We just want to get the best treatment for the kids.”
Shannon Johnson has been a chiropractor for nearly 30 years. He became the team doctor for the Raceland athletics program in 2006.
He’s primarily involved with the football and baseball teams, and said the Rams have a qualified and talented team of medical personnel that presides over the other sports and assists him on the gridiron and diamond.
“I assess certain injuries from a doctor standpoint,” Johnson said. “Wes Bailey from Tri-State Rehab has been with me for over 10 years during football season. He works with me. I’m always at football practice. I go to the freshman and junior varsity games, home and away.
“Wes is like my right hand and sometimes even my left,” he continued. “When we make those on-field assessments, that’s the toughest thing we have to do. We want to make sure they can still play. It’s very difficult to do on the sidelines.”
Diagnosing the severity of the injury is vital in the early stages of treatment. Even an ankle sprain has different levels, or grades. Grade 1 occurs when the fibers of ligaments are stretched, not torn. At Grade 2, they are partially torn, and fully torn or ruptured at Grade 3.
O’Neal said every treatment is tailored to the individual. There could possibly be a multitude of reasons for a patient to be feeling pain in the same area. The same injury doesn’t mean a patient will receive the same treatment. The discomfort could originate from other parts of the body.
“We look at the whole body chain,” O’Neal said. “So, if you’re looking at a knee injury, you should also look at overpronation of the bone (in the foot) and the arch. It causes knee pain. If you are adjusting for your knee pain, then maybe your hip starts to flare up. You have to look at it all.”
Hand weights are only a few things that resemble a fitness center at his office. The therapists’ treatment involves movement and procedures designed to decrease pain such as motion, strengthening and stabilization exercises.
They do soft and deep tissue massage along with newer forms of treatment like dry needling, a procedure that concentrates on the nerves, and primal reflex release technique.
“We use hand weights and TheraBand or Thera tubing,” O’Neal said. “This is not a gym. There are no squat racks here or a bench press. We schedule visits maybe three times a week at first, but if the pain starts decreasing, they will shrink it to two visits a week, maybe down just to one a week.”
Gwinn wants to rule out catastrophic injuries before deciding the next phase of treatment. Those would involve surgery and keep an athlete out of action for a long period of time.
“I always want to take the conservative option first,” Gwinn said. “I will keep them here and keep them out for a few days to monitor their condition. We can do a range of motion exercises and strengthening to calm down the inflammatory issues. If it doesn’t calm down, then we can refer them to a PT because they have better tools than I have here at the school.”
Gwinn commended the coaches at Ashland for their communication. It helps her keep track of the large number of Tomcat and Kitten athletes and monitor their progress.
On most days, she will have 10 or more students in her office after school receiving treatment.
“Everyone at Ashland does a really great job of letting me know when I need to see athletes,” Gwinn said. “I don’t have to go out and seek everybody. We have great communication between our coaches. They always let me know when they have kids that need to be seen.”
Athletic trainers are present in the initial stages, but they are equally important in the latter. Once an athlete completes treatment with a doctor or physical therapist, the trainer controls the remainder of the recovery and makes sure the athlete doesn’t have any setbacks.
“Once they get over the hump of getting everything taken care of and they are starting to return to the sport,” Gwinn said, “then it gets handed off to me and we gradually progress them back in, so they don’t do any more damage. We can get them where they need to be.
“Sometimes they can struggle with it, especially with a long, drawn-out process,” she added, “because they want to get back to their sport. Sometimes it’s motivation. Once they make it to that point in their rehab where they start to feel better, they know the return to the sport is close.”
Premier Therapy offers a relaxed environment to put visitors at ease. Rehabbing any injury can be a daunting task.
O’Neal has even moved his sports memorabilia collection to one of the large treatment rooms in the back of the building. It consists of Kentucky basketball and Cincinnati Reds items that he has collected over the years. They are usually topics of conversation during a session.
He also has pictures of past clients and athletes on a wall after they finished their road to recovery and went back to their normal routine.
O’Neal said different patients and age groups have different goals in mind.
“If you’re dealing with an elderly patient,” O’Neal said, “they want to get back to where they can be independent again, go to the bathroom by themselves and drive by themselves. That type of fear is totally different than if you’re dealing with a young athlete. You’re dealing with them because they are more impatient. Some will tell you anything just so they can get back playing again.”
The trust factor is another essential key in rehabilitation. The patient needs to know they are getting the best care and the doctor needs the injured party to be totally honest about how they are feeling.
When Johnson has to run onto the field to assess an injury, he asks the same question and feels he always gets a straight answer.
“I ask, are you hurt or are you injured?” Johnson said. “I know you’re hurt. I feel that I have a good rapport with them. I’m with them from June until the last week of the season. It’s not uncommon to have three or four football players in my office every day. Chiropractors help keep things lined up and handle the aches and pains. I’m not doing much of the rehab, but just handling the pains during the season.
“On Friday nights, I’m taping ankles and wrists alongside Wes,” he added. “I don’t really get caught up in titles. I’m there to help the kids.”
Gwinn hopes athletes trust her enough to tell her when they are hurting so things don’t get worse and disrupt their season. It also speeds up the recovery process.
She said the worst part of her job is telling an athlete they can’t go back in a game. The health and well-being of the player will always be her top priority.
“Some kids are OK with the decision,” Gwinn said. “They love their sport. It could be their senior year and they don’t have any other options. They’re all going be 30 and 40 and 50 years old. It’s important that we take care of our bodies now. They will want to play with the grandkids, and they don’t want to worry about getting hurt throwing a ball around.”
Cole Villers, a senior on the Ashland basketball team, suffered a knee injury over the summer. He’s endured countless setbacks and missed games during his final campaign in a Tomcats uniform.
Gwinn has been instrumental in his recovery.
“She has been the one that’s got me through all this, not just from my physical standpoint, but also from a mental standpoint,” Villers said. “She cares about you as a person, not just an athlete. She’s kept me focused so many times when I’ve lost hope. … She has been wonderful.”
Villers said he feels better now than he has all season. The Tomcats won their
fourth consecutive 16th Region title on March 8 and played in the Sweet Sixteen.
The senior said his rehab takes place every day before and after practice. Gwinn sets up a regime that mimics his basic movements on the basketball court. The treatment also involves heat and ice to keep the swelling down and keep the knee loose.
“There’s a lot of stuff that people don’t even see,” Villers said. “(The process) really helps me out to get through it. I don’t know where we’d be without her.”
“I won’t be 100% right now, but (I can be) 60 or 70%. I’ll take what I can get. We are starting to click at the right time. Our health is getting better.”
Another important stage of treatment involves focusing on strength. Gwinn knows athletes need different strengths in different sports to compete a high level.
“Once they get their range of motion back, we get to the strength,” Gwinn said. “They need certain strength to protect themselves. Once we do that, we get to activities that resemble the sport. It may not be throwing a baseball, but it will be close. They are here with me throwing a tiny 1-pound ball to start.”
O’Neal said, like any good team, his coworkers work and communicate well together. They prefer to keep the same therapist and patient together during treatment.
Recovery is a team effort.
“We have to rely a lot on the doctors,” O’Neal said. “They have the final word on whether they can play or end treatment. We work well with the school trainers. All the schools have great trainers. They’re really open and communicate well with us. It’s really a full circle.”