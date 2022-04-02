The number of area annual run/walks with no attachment to Alan Osuch and Pam Wolfe are few and far between.
A couple of longtime runs such as the Run By The River and Super Quik 5K aren’t associated with Osuch Race Planners, but it’s hard to name many more in that category.
After the discovery of five major artery blockages in 2007, Osuch gravitated to running in 2008. The Connecticut native had been in Ashland since 2001. He originally came to Kentucky after meeting a woman online. He eventually met Wolfe, now his fiancee, in 2011.
“She saw some races with me and saw disorganization,” Osuch remembered. “She said, ‘We can do it better.’”
The adventure started with the Night Moves 5K, which was on a First Friday in Ashland.
“I said, ‘Alan, why don’t you just tell them we can take care of the race and they can concentrate on everything else?’” Wolfe said with a laugh. “So he blames me for starting all this.”
Despite COVID-19 hurdles, Osuch Race Planners’ event list has expanded. And, because of COVID, almost every race now offers a virtual option.
The running season really kicks off with the Leaping Leprechaun 5K every March around St. Patrick’s Day. It’s Wolfe’s favorite.
“Everybody’s kinda been dormant, and they’re so happy to see each other,” Wolfe said. “It’s a spring breakout. That’s our biggest dress-up race, too.”
Osuch and Wolfe, recently engaged, are looking at the calendar to determine a day and venue for a wedding. But races have filled the schedule. They’re up to nearly 40 from late March through December.
“I left her one open weekend a month this year,” said Osuch, 72.
“But the venues are booked!” Wolfe said through laughter.
They spend plenty of time together organizing the events — the actual running and/or walking are only the tip of the iceberg.
They work to create an appealing social atmosphere, including food, awards, prizes and more.
Osuch Race Planners hand out medals to all first-time 5Kers, offering an extra incentive to those who debate entering an event. They give shirts to anyone who pays an entry fee — even if they don’t show due to sickness or another reason, they’ll receive a shirt in the mail.
“Besides staying as organized as we can, we always try to stay one step ahead,” Osuch said.
The awards ceremony never starts until after the last person crosses the finish line, too. There are always three awards in each category — broken down by gender and five-year age groups.
Osuch said they make an effort to get photos of all participants, and post them on social media.
“They also love to get their pictures on the boxes (gold, silver and bronze for first, second and third in each division),” he said.
They call on Ghostly Gourmet and other local businesses to cater, offering a variety of food for each race.
Osuch said they put on about eight races themselves, where Osuch Race Planners is the sponsor. The rest benefit local charities.
They don’t make money, they said — their goal is to bring in enough to cover costs and support local businesses.
“If you’re runner-friendly, it builds reputation and builds business,” he said. Consistency is important, he said, in becoming runner-friendly.
Osuch races are listed on tristateracer.com. They’re all over the Tri-State. He said the City of Ashland is the most challenging with which to work. It’s costly compared to other towns, too, he said.
The Summer Motion event is a staple, as is the Love Your Library 5K.
They’re trying to work with Ashland to settle on an approved course for the Great Bowls of Fire 5K in October, which would accompany the Ashland Community Kitchen ChiliFest.
Osuch said one of his favorite races is the Firecracker 5K in Greenup. The Fourth of July-themed event features a cookout. One of the most well-attended events is the Turkey Trot.
Wolfe said the race community is truly a “family,” and she wants to see it grow.
“We tell people, come on out and just have fun,” Wolfe said. “Come and walk. I get messages all the time about couch to 5K. … People are thinking ‘race’ and it’s more of a walk/race. That’s what we keep telling people — we’ve been last; we don’t care. Come on out, and you’ll meet friends.”
Added Osuch: “I’ll never be fast. I never was fast. Just get out there, you’re not competing with anybody. The next time out, try to beat yourself. … We want that healthy Tri-State. There’s no reason you have to be on that couch. There’s no reason you can’t get out and move. Even somebody in a wheelchair, get out there and get that fresh air. Don’t just stay in a corner.”
Wolfe is from Charleston, West Virginia. Osuch is from Connecticut, and most of his family is still there. But they’ve made this area home.
“We are not natives of Ashland or Kentucky, but we encourage people to come out because we have found a community here,” Wolfe said. “They’re as close as our blood relatives.”
