GREENUP Bujutsu Hanshi David Barker, eighth-degree black belt, said there is no age requirement or limitation for becoming involved in martial arts. Barker’s students range from toddlers to middle age, but he said the benefits of martial arts can be applied at any age.
“We have had students as young as 3 and as old as 87,” Barker said. “And everyone is welcome, male or female.”
Barker said he has trained people with disabilities as well, teaching them many means of self-defense.
Beginning students typically go through training that lasts about two and a half to three years before they are ready to test for black belt, Barker said. Once a student has earned black belt status, they can work on eight degrees. The time between first and second degree in black belt requires another two years, but as the degree ranks rise so does the time required to earn them. Barker said some degrees require up to eight years of training to achieve. Barker has been training for 44 years to achieve his eight degrees.
Martial arts are a style of combat and for many modern students a means of self-defense, but Barker said the value goes far beyond the combat aspect itself.
“Martial arts gives the student confidence, teaches self-improvement and also gives multiple levels of both physical and emotional fitness,” he said. “There is a lot of opportunity for coordination control, flexibility and an awareness that the student can become a better person in their daily lives. And fitness in martial arts is a different type of fitness.
“There are those people who are already athletic, who are fast and can jump well, but those are not the only type of people who can become fit in martial arts. There are a lot of different people in the world,” Barker said. “Every type of person can find their niche in the martial arts.”
Based upon different body types and mental attitudes, one person would find benefit in one area of martial arts and another person might find different benefits in a completely different discipline. “In martial arts, fitness is very much a tool,” he said. “And some people use that tool in different ways. But everyone can make a useful tool to work with to achieve their goals.”
Progression within martial arts is also specialized within the framework, Barker said.
“How they progress is based upon the individual martial arts student’s improvement,” he added. “For instance, you might have three different students of different ages and body types. They begin training with the same information and the same routine, but as they move forward, some may find that they like a Kung Fu style and some may find they get more benefit from what is called a ‘hard style’ Japanese or Okinawan style. Some can jump or spin in the air better, and some find they are better off with their body weight grounding them instead.”
Barker also said the discipline of martial arts training can have mental benefits as well. At this point he has taught more than 6,000 students. Barker said there are a wide variety of reasons why those students chose martial arts. Some have come to him seeking improvement, some have come as a natural progression of their current fitness goals, and some have come to him out of the need for self-defense.
“We have had students from all walks of life and all fitness levels,” Barker said. “We have had students in wheelchairs and learned their martial arts forms alongside other students.”
He has also trained students with autism and Asperger’s. Each student learns the best tools for their own situation and each advances through improvement within themselves.
“There have been many students who have been physically or mentally abused,” Barker said. “Some have been bullied or assaulted as well. But all of these students can find a home, a family if you will, in the dojo.
“We have no prejudice in the dojo,” Barker continued. “Not against any race, mind frame or body set. So, the students are free to find something to improve themselves without any of the judgment they might have experienced elsewhere. It is a place not only to train and improve, but to relax and even meditate. They can be comfortable with themselves and their abilities, and grow in a healthy environment.”
Barker said students can learn self-defense and anti-bullying techniques, which will help their confidence grow.
“We help them understand what bullying is and how to recognize it. And cyberbullying is a huge problem these days,” he said. “And I have had several kids who have experienced one or both in school and outside of school.”
Barker said instructors work with those students who have experienced bullying and they have shown great progress.
“We have also worked with Safe Harbor,” he said, “And there are people at the dojo who can help them through their domestic abuse issues as well.”
Barker said the dojo also offers rape prevention classes to both male and female students.
“That is a very important factor for college students,” he said. “So, we teach a lot of college students for free during the summer to help with assault/rape prevention.”
For more information, Barker’s dojo can be reached through Facebook at facebook.com/okamiryudobujutsu or by calling or texting (606) 694-5497.