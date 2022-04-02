Diabetes is a serious issue in our region and across the country. According to the CDC, more than 130 million American adults have diabetes or prediabetes.
Shocking figures to say the least, especially in one of the richest and most advanced countries in the world. The CDC also estimated 1.4 million new cases of diabetes in adults in 2019 and that impoverished and undereducated men and women are more likely to be diabetic.
On a local level, Kim Bayes, a registered nurse and certified diabetes care and education specialist at King’s Daughters Medical Center, said other than a genetic disposition toward the disease, other risk factors are being inactive and being overweight. Those risks, Bayes said, are mainly for type 2 diabetes. Bayes explained that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder in which a person’s pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the body. Type 1 has nothing to do with weight, she said, but Type 2 diabetes is often brought on by excess weight.
“But sometimes individuals with Type 2 diabetes are at what would be considered a healthy weight,” Bayes said.
Managing diabetes, especially Type 2 diabetes, requires setting goals, Bayes said. “Your goals should center around healthy eating. Physical activity should also play its part in maintaining that healthy weight. Those three things go hand in hand.”
“There are millions of people who have diabetes or prediabetes,” Bayes said, and stressed that the part of the population made up of prediabetic people should focuse on education before the disease progresses further.
“We need to begin by getting in at least 30 minutes of activity per day, five days per week,” she added. “Anything from moderate to vigorous activity will do, but we have to get in that activity. Try to find activities that you enjoy, that you can do with a spouse or a group of friends.”
Bayes said even walking alone would be sufficient, as long as those walks are at a faster pace.
“We also have a lot of avid golfers in this area, which can be good exercise,” Bayes said. “And there are a lot of tennis activities. You can even just turn on the music at home and dance. If you have children, dance with them, or take your family on hikes. And then there is cycling, which you can do outdoors or indoors on a stationary bike. And in our area we are fortunate enough to have several gyms and fitness centers. But you can be physically active at home, too. Taking a 10-minute walk after meals three times a day is also a good source of exercise.”
Bayes also said during winter months when outdoor activities are somewhat curtailed, people could walk in place or move their arms while watching television. The watch word, she said, is movement.
Bayes said any time a person decides to begin a new exercise regimen of any sort, they should first discuss it with their doctor.
“Tell them what you are planning on doing and get their opinion on it,” she said. “And ask them if you are currently healthy enough to start that regimen or if they think you should start out slower. But remember that exercise is only one part of it. Diet and exercise should go together and complement one another. There was a 10-year study from the National Diabetes Prevention Program that showed that, especially for prediabetes, the benefits are there. You can decrease your chance of developing diabetes by 57% just by those 30 minutes of activity three times a day, and a 5 to 10% weight loss. So, there is a lot people who are prediabetic especially can do to prevent themselves from becoming full diabetics without taking medication.”
“If you have diabetes, it’s a good idea to ask your primary care provider for a referral to a diabetes self-maintenance program,” Bayes said. “Because we really want to work with patients to help them make those behavior changes. We personalize it based on what goals you want to work on. We look at your physical activity level to see what you are able to do, and look at things like eating patterns and even what shift you work. All of those things come into play. So meeting with a certified diabetes education counselor is the best place overall to start.”
Bayes acknowledged that life is busy and many people feel they have little or no time to exercise.
“Grab any time you can get,” she said. “If you only have 10 minutes and not 30, then grab those 10 minute segments whenever you can throughout the day. If you work at a desk, for instance, every hour you should be getting up, even if it’s only up and down at your chair or walking around the office. But don’t sit in the same place all day.”
Extremism in exercise, Bayes said, should be avoided especially at the start.
“If you have lived a sedentary lifestyle for some time, then it’s OK to ease yourself into it and slowly build up to the 30 minutes three times a day,” she said.
Bayes said in that situation it is OK for even five minutes a few times a day being a goal. It doesn’t matter as much where you start, she said, as it is reaching your goal eventually.