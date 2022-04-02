ASHLAND From a family of football players, Jermaine Keyes knows what it takes to run, pass and block with the best of them.
Fundamentals come first — before any flashy plays that grab the attention of fans, college recruiters and pro scouts.
As a trainer, Keyes has a growing list of clientele. It helps that he has unparalleled credentials.
Three of Keyes’ main students are his sons, two of whom are destined for big-time college football. Angelo Washington, an Ironton senior, will be a preferred walk-on with the University of Kentucky. Jaquez Keyes, a junior at Ironton, has garnered serious interest from a half-dozen major schools.
Jermaine Keyes was quite a stud himself, back in the day.
At Mize High School in Mount Olive, Mississippi, Keyes helped lead his team to a state championship as a senior in 1995. He rushed for 4,000 yards and amassed 40 touchdowns.
“I was highly recruited but didn’t have the grades,” Keyes said.
He ended up at Jones College, a junior college where his success continued. Keyes suited up for the Ellisville, Mississippi, school for two seasons — and Keyes again helped lift his team to a championship. Jones won a national title in Keyes’s sophomore year.
Some big-name schools, such as Georgia, gave Keyes long looks at safety, however, “the grade thing got me again,” he said.
Keyes emphasizes academics to his sons, and all of his students. He will conduct some late sessions at the Ashland Area YMCA, but he makes sure to tell his pupils to get home and get plenty of rest so they can perform well in school.
Keyes ended up flourishing as a safety at Kentucky State, and he wound up with a free agent opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, but he was released in 2000.
After nearly a decade of bouncing around in arena football — playing in Cincinnati, Louisville, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Amarillo, Texas — Keyes settled into his personal training role in his 30s.
“I learned that speed and agility played a huge factor in this game,” Keyes said. “Speed does count, but quickness is huge.”
Keyes provides tutelage to about 50 youth, ranging in age from 5-18, six days a week — Monday through Saturday. His style of training varies with age.
Keyes stresses the establishment of a base. While his speciality is football training, his teaching applies to all sports.
“With the younger kids, my target is to get the layout down first,” Keyes said. “Make sure they go slow, to get their feet right. Then move up the body to their hands. From there, they can take off. They get to hurdles, bags, shuffling, turning and running; magic starts to happen.”
Keyes, 43, laughed and said he’s “not that tough” on the young ones in the beginning. He feeds his clients consistent encouragement while also pushing them to break through comfort zones.
Scott Campbell, the YMCA’s executive director, said Keyes runs kids in and out of the Y at all hours of the day. Campbell said one man with whom he works out said that Keyes fixed his son’s footwork in one session.
“He is great with these kids,” Campbell said.
Keyes said some people are blessed with fast-twitch muscles. Regardless, “it comes down to control,” he said.
For Angelo Washington, “it’s more of that quick twitch that he has that allows him to be on the field,” Keyes said. Washington is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker/tight end.
Jaquez Keyes, 17, is a 6-footer weighing in at 210 pounds. He came into his own this past football season for the Fighting Tigers, his dad said.
Jaquez is more strict with his diet than Angelo, according to their father. They both stick with a pretty good consumption routine, but Jaquez adheres to a menu mainly of salmon, chicken, rice and broccoli.
While diet is important, Jermaine Keyes said he fell in love with actual training.
“Developing has always been my thing — taking young men and molding them,” Keyes said. “Giving back to the kids has always been something I’ve had a passion for.”
Keyes’s brothers also had success on the gridiron. His brother, Curtis, played at Marshall.
Curtis Keyes, Dennis Thornton and Jimmy Skinner team up with Jermaine Keyes in a college recruiting service called EA365 Sports. Visit ea365sports.com for more information.
Keyes said he is accessible. Give him a call or text at (601) 329-1414.
(606) 326-2664 |