FLATWOODS Hunter Kenser’s hometown suits him.
The Ironville resident spends as much time as he can spare at Ironheadz Gym in Flatwoods, looking to build up a burgeoning bodybuilding career, with a side order of being a personal trainer.
And, as happens in more than a few cases of vocation selection, this one came about as a result of Kenser simply doing what he loved.
One of the top statistical boys basketball players in recent Boyd County history — the first Lion in 35 years to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in a season as a senior in 2017 — decided he’d had enough hoops after his collegiate freshman campaign at Kentucky Christian.
Kenser noticed the void almost immediately.
“I’ve always been a competitive person,” Kenser said, “so when I quit basketball in college, I went through that phase of a month to six weeks of not doing anything. It was weird for me.”
He’d loved lifting weights since high school, he said, so a return to the weight room to get the blood pumping again seemed like a good idea.
“When I first started, I did it to change my body. I didn’t like the way I looked,” Kenser said, thinking back to the summer of 2018. “Over time, I had the genetics to take it a little bit further. I started working harder and then I just was like, you know what, I should probably show off this hard work that I’ve been doing.”
A potential career path was born.
Kenser’s goal is to become a professional bodybuilder this year. It’s attainable, he thinks, because he won a show in Pittsburgh last year and was runner-up in his division in the 2021 NPC Kentucky Open. That got Kenser an invitation to a national bodybuilding show, in which he’ll need to finish in the top two to win a pro card, he said.
“Usually it’s out of like 40 guys,” he said, “so it’s definitely a difficult thing to do.”
Kenser likened the bodybuilding world to the various levels of affiliated professional baseball. He’s climbing the ladder in the minors with the long-term goal of reaching The Show — specifically, Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend.
“It’s the highest level of competition,” Kenser said. “Even if you just make it to that stage, you know you’re in the top 0.1% of the world who can make it there.”
A lofty aim, sure, but Kenser knows nothing else.
“Doesn’t shock me that he has done so well at this new phase of life,” Boyd County boys basketball coach Randy Anderson said. “Hunter has always been the guy that goes 100% to try and be the best at what he is doing.”
Concurred Kenser: “I’ve always been competitive. When I played ball, I wanted to beat everybody.”
The Lions almost did in his junior year in 2016, reaching the 16th Region Tournament championship game before running into the buzzsaw that was the Elliott County juggernaut of that era. Sandy Hook’s Lions got Cannonsburg’s crew again a year later in an instant classic in the region semifinals to end Kenser’s prep roundball career.
Outside a basketball uniform, Kenser retains the same makeup and applies it to his current sporting endeavor.
“When I do this, I’m in the gym to train to beat everybody,” he said. “I try to be the hardest worker in the room. There’s always gonna be somebody that works harder than you, and there’s always gonna be somebody with better genetics, but that’s just how it is with everything.”
Kenser and other bodybuilders “sculpt” their body, as he put it, with foci on both exercise and diet.
He craves lifting — “ended up loving the weights a lot more than I did the sport I played my whole life,” he said — but it’s strategically different than the lifting he did to get good at jumping high, running fast and withstanding contact on the basketball court.
Kenser is a proponent of what he calls “functional lifting,” an approach espoused by Jay Cutler, a retired four-time Mr. Olympia.
“I use a lot of machine work, try to keep stress off my joints and tendons,” Kenser said. “I try to keep it heavy, but I also try to keep my joints in line as well, try not to push it too hard.”
Kenser also puts in cardiovascular work, ranging from walks in the park on nice days in his offseason to up to 90 minutes of treadmill work seven days a week when preparing for impending shows.
A misconception, he said, about developing abdominal muscles is that crunches and situps are a prerequisite.
“A lot of people don’t realize it’s made in the kitchen (before) it’s made in the gym,” Kenser said. “I tell people, 70% of people, the way they look is the way their diets are. That’s how I see it.”
On a Thursday night in early March, Kenser multitasked at Ironheadz Gym, his home base for his own training and for the work he does as a personal trainer. He administered a workout for one of his six clients, warmed up for a session of his own and answered interview questions about his passion.
Kenser could afford the leisurely paced approach because it’s his offseason, as opposed to shows and “preps” — the months-long periods preparing for shows. Kenser’s offseason involves putting on weight with the goal of building it into as much muscle as possible.
Which means, right now, Kenser is eating well — “probably every bit of 4,000 calories of clean food a day,” he said. His menu typically consists of two cups of oatmeal with his eggs in the morning, shrimp, chicken, and red meat once a day.
“I say, if you can’t kill it or grow it, don’t eat it,” Kenser said.
That fits with an intricate and strictly observed diet in consultation with his coach, Steve Weingarten of Louisville. The diet fluctuates based on if Kenser is gaining or losing weight and is in tune with his metabolism.
“I follow my diet to a T,” Kenser said. “There’s times that during prep I send (Weingarten) my weight almost every single morning so he knows I’m on track.”
Those conversations during prep may be a little more terse. Kenser’s daily oatmeal intake is sliced more than in half — to 3⁄4 of a cup a day — as just one measure of a body-wide effort to lose fat and maintain shape to get ready for impending shows.
“By the time you hit that six-week mark and you haven’t had a cheat meal in a while, I was not a pleasant person to be around,” Kenser cracked. “I was ‘hangry’ a lot of times. I needed a Snickers.”
It worked, though, as Kenser got his body fat within tenths of a point of 4% of his body composition, he said.
And Kenser noted the dietary discipline is a good habit to form. He’s only 23 but well knows what awaits him in terms of how the body handles food and weight at ages beyond his.
“In reality, everybody knows once you hit a certain age, it all goes downhill from there,” he said. “You know it’s coming, so I might as well get a jump on it early.”
That gets to the heart — pun intended — of what Kenser sees as the value of bodybuilding. And that applies to other less strenuous approaches to fitness, too, that he teaches as a personal trainer.
“Even if (people) don’t take the path I do, as long as they’re keeping up with their health,” Kenser said, “that’s the whole main thing, is just making Ashland healthier. The days we live in now, a lot of people take their health for granted and don’t realize obesity is the No. 1 killer in the world.”
Kenser indeed talks like a personal trainer and wouldn’t mind becoming one full-time one day. He is currently taking online college classes in pursuit of a degree in special education and works as a salesman at a Harley-Davidson dealership. Anderson, never one to pass up a one-liner, noted that fits Kenser’s new lifestyle as he “went from driving a small conventional sedan, to, now he is a Harley guy.”
But that isn’t a forever gig. Kenser wouldn’t be opposed to one day working in gyms for his day job, relishing the idea of helping people become healthier.
“(Bodybuilding) is not for everybody, but fitness can be for everybody,” Kenser said. “Are you gonna do it in one year? No. It takes time and it takes work, but it’s rewarding in the end and you feel better.”
