The mind and the body are inextricably linked. Failure to care for one aspect affects the other.
It’s important to understand how mind and body work together to maintain optimal health and to see the help of the appropriate professional when needed.
Steve Tackett, owner of Tri-State Counseling and Psychotherapy and adjunct professor at Shawnee State University, explains.
Question: What does it mean when people talk about the mind-body connection?
Answer: The mind-body connection refers to the constant interaction between our body and somatic/physical symptoms and our mental/emotional health. For example, in my practice, I always assess someone’s sleep patterns, nutrition and physical activity levels because not managing these areas can add to any emotional issues they are experiencing. Likewise, failure to adequately manage our emotions, stress and mental health can exasperate physical symptomology or create it altogether.
Everyone experiences stress. It is impossible not to. So occasional stress is normal and can be even productive. However, chronic stress is something different. Chronic stress is stress someone experiences daily. These can be major or minor stressors. It is kind of like acute pain and chronic pain. Acute is short term or temporary while chronic is long-term and consistent.
Question: Is there really a mind-body connection?
Answer: Absolutely. The second-highest number of neurons in the body are in the stomach. On the paperwork we use at my office, I always look to see if someone marks headaches, stomach, or bowel issues on the page when they report their symptoms.
The first thing is to assess and have them evaluated by a physician to eliminate any medical causes, but often these issues are your body telling you that you are not managing your stress or emotions well.
Likewise, if you are not managing your stress, depression, anxiety, trauma, etc., this can also lead to fatigue, poor sleep and several other health issues. Or make them worse.
Ask anyone who has had a panic attack and they will list many physical symptoms they have that make the panic attack terrifying. And afterward, the impact of a panic attack is equivalent to that of running a 5K.
In my classes I tell them over and over that “everything affects everything.” We do not live in a vacuum and each aspect of our lives, mental/physical/environmental, impact each other. However, there is a direct correlation between our mind and our body.
Question: How does the mind affect physical health?
Answer: This happens in many ways. Chronic depression has been shown to weaken the immune system, thus making us more susceptible to disease or illness.
When we are stressed, it can also create more of the stress hormone, cortisol, which is linked to several poor health outcomes. When we are fatigued from stress or mental illness, we tend to over or under eat, get poor sleep, and don’t take care of ourselves as we should, thus making ourselves vulnerable to illness.
When we don’t manage our mental health, we don’t exercise. We may not take our meds as directed. So there are many ways in which failure to care for the mind also impacts our body.
Tension headaches? Migraines? All have a psychological link to them. Stomach problems? Bowel issues? Also correlated with psychological issues.
Even cardiologists have reported many of their patients would benefit from counseling to address heart issues.
Our body will often show when we are failing to manage our emotions. Shoulder pain. Back pain. Achy joints. All of this could be your body trying to tell you that you need to do more to manage your stress and mental health.
Question: How does physical health affect the mind?
Answer: Failure to eat well, sleep well and be consistently active will only feed into any psychological issues you may have. Increases depression, anxiety, poor focus, low motivation, memory, etc. Plus, when we have a medical condition, this can also lead to anxiety and fear.
The first step is to always rule out medical causes; otherwise your mind will worry about and create scenarios in your head that fuel stress and anxious thinking. So, doing this can often resolve a medical issue but can also let you know that the issue could be a lack of self-care and managing your mental health. Either way, this is beneficial in helping you become healthier.
Question: Are there certain aspects of the body that are especially affected by stress?
Answer: Stomach issues are by far the most common I see. This could be explained by the amount of neurons in our gut. The stomach is sometimes referred to as our “second brain.” Everyone knows the saying “trust your gut” so there is some merit to this.
Headaches, migraines, back pain, shoulder pain or any other unexplainable pain could also be explained by not addressing mental health and stress, too.
Question: Are there signs that your mind is affecting your physical health? If so, what should you look for?
Answer: I always recommend tracking stomach issues and headaches. Maybe even back issues and sleep patterns. Anything that doesn’t have a medical explanation.
In addition, make note of any stress in your life, recent and potentially in the past. The body keeps score. Not only is that the title of a great book, but it is also accurate.
Just because you may not recognize consciously that something is bothering you or that past issues or trauma have been triggered, your body and brain don’t forget. Everything we experience in the present is seen and processed through the lens of the past, consciously and unconsciously.
Question: Should you talk to your medical doctor about your stress or emotional issues?
Answer: Absolutely. I am a major supporter of having a family or regular doctor you see on a regular basis. They can often be the doorway to more specific help.
I always tell anyone who will listen if you are taking a medication for a psychological issue, you should also be seeing a therapist. Only in very rare situations does a medication completely address what’s going on.
A medical doctor can help assess, rule out and treat any medical issue and also make a referral to a mental health therapist like me, or a psychiatrist.
Question: What can you do to develop the mind-body connection or to understand it better? What can you do to improve your health that involves the mind?
Answer: Improve your overall awareness of your body and your mind. Self-care is so important.
Make time daily for yourself. Get your sleep. Eat well. Be active. See your doctor regularly. Practice mindfulness and meditation skills. Surround yourself with people and things that enhance your life. If it doesn’t help you grow or help you be the person you want to be, set firm boundaries, or get rid of it entirely.
Address your social and spiritual needs. READ. Be curious. Reach out and seek professional help. Our family, friends, pastors, etc. are wonderful resources, but they are not a trained mental health professional. We are blessed with many well-trained professionals in our area, so reach out to them. You don’t need to be in a crisis to go to therapy; actually, the best time to go to therapy may be when things are OK in life.
Question: Are there any websites that might be helpful?
Answer: Interestingly enough, I do not know of specific websites. However, a simple internet or Amazon search for “mind-body connection” will bring forth many articles, books and websites. Just please make sure they are legit!
Books I would recommend include “The Body Keeps Score,” “What Happened to You” and “Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers.”
Any regarding anxiety, mindfulness, etc., are helpful.
I would also do some research into ACEs. Acquired Childhood Experiences. This survey is short and simple, and the results have been correlated with many medical issues as we get older.
And trauma. Trauma never leaves our mind or our bodies. Each experience we have will go through that lens, so we need to learn how our past traumas impact us in the present; even ones we thought we had worked through or didn’t “impact” us.
