MOREHEAD Ashley Bowen hosts Zumba classes every Tuesday and Friday at the Laughlin Health Building on Morehead State University’s campus. She said Zumba is the perfect opportunity to exercise while having fun.
“It’s a great way to burn calories and not really feel like I’m exercising, just dancing and having a good time. That’s what I try to tell the group. Make it your own,” said Bowen, who has been involved with Zumba since 2010 and is a licensed Zumba instructor.
The classes began as part of a program to give locals the opportunity to better their health. They are available at no charge and open to all ages.
“When the city of Morehead took over Laughlin, I joined their Healthy Community Program. They give me the space for free and I don’t charge to try to promote a healthy community,” Bowen said.
The classes were forced to pause momentarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but started back full-force early this year.
“I was a little nervous at first. I kind of felt like it was my first class again, coming back, but it’s like riding a bike,” Bowen said.
Zumba uses music and lighting to create a unique atmosphere for the classes and to make students more comfortable in the environment. Bowen sees new students coming to class regularly to get in shape or even just to try new things their community has to offer.
“At the beginning when you’re first trying to learn the moves and get used to the routines in class, you have to come more than once to get comfortable with it, but once you get comfortable you can work on your moves,” Bowen said.
At a cardio class, Bowen said students can burn about 500 calories an hour from her observations. The class uses a variety of songs to use different dance moves that exercise all parts of the body.
“When you know them better, when you get more comfortable with class, they start to say ‘hey, I’ve got 600 calories burned on my watch’ because if they have a Fitbit they can monitor the calories they burn, and since it’s cardio, as they shimmy and shake, they work out their whole body and you really don’t realize you’re working your whole body,” Bowen said.
In addition to the ability to burn calories, Bowen is able to choreograph her own dances for students to learn with music from multiple genres and artists.
“Zumba, with the music, I really enjoy picking out what songs to do next. I enjoy getting requests from students who come to class on different kinds of music from the ‘50s to Latin, Spanish music to hip hop,” Bowen said. “There’s an array of music that I get to listen to, study and choreograph lessons to.”
Bowen said some students are unsure of Zumba at first, but become more accustomed to it after three or four classes.
“It’s OK to step out of your comfort zone for a minute,” she said.
Classes are at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Laughlin Mirror Room and are free for anyone interested in attending.