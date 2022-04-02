Alan Osuch nearly died doing what he loves.
After he collapsed during Mile 8 of a half-marathon in Myrtle Beach, word began to spread that the Kentucky man was dead.
Osuch later learned there was a 95% chance he should’ve been.
However, 10 months following the hard mid-race fall, the 72-year-old Connecticut native laced up his running shoes for a 5K right back in Myrtle Beach.
“I wasn’t going to give up,” Osuch said.
Heart history
Back in 2007, Osuch had five major artery blockages requiring stents. The health scare motivated him to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
“Cardiac rehab in the hospital was nothing,” he remembered. “I said, ‘I’m going to rehab myself.’”
Osuch entered into his first race — the Summer Motion 10K. He sort of amazed himself with that act alone.
“I used to honk at these people, running and blocking traffic,” he said with a chuckle.
Pam Wolfe, his fiancee, attributes that to his Northern personality.
Osuch couldn’t care less about his result, as long as he finished the 6.2 miles in Ashland.
“I was dead last,” Osuch said. “I had the police car and the city right behind me, but I finished it. The second year, I was dead last, but I finished it. I ran it every year until I started putting it on three years ago.”
For years, Osuch thought working hard was sufficient, but he finally realized “that’s not going to give you the cardio you need.”
“I was a smoker, too,” he added.
New days
In 2008, Osuch also line-danced for exercise after an Ashland Town Center food court worker invited him. Three years later, he met Wolfe, a Charleston, West Virginia, native, in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in South Point, where they line-danced. They’ve been together since.
Every single morning for the past 13 years — with the exception of vacations — Osuch watches an episode of “The Biggest Loser” for inspiration. He steps onto the scales every evening and tabs a tally of calories both consumed and burned. He tries to stay close to 2,000 on both counts.
Osuch and Wolfe formed Osuch Race Planners, and their hands are on numerous 5K and 10K events in the area currently.
Not only did Osuch implement a new lifestyle for himself, he is constantly coaxing others to give it a whirl.
“Our whole goal is we want people out there, and we want them healthy,” Osuch said. “And we want to help local charities, too (by conducting the sponsored races).”
So how did the health-conscious Osuch black out and collapse a year ago?
“It was all a matter of timing,” he said.
And how did he survive?
The same answer applies, with an addendum. “God was on my side,” he said.
Alan’s Angels
Osuch doesn’t recall having a conversation with one of his “three angels” on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
But if Cindi, Amanda and Melissa hadn’t been around that day, Osuch wouldn’t be around today.
Osuch was talking to one somewhere between Mile 7 and 8 while the other two were within the vicinity — he estimates 15 feet behind.
What Osuch didn’t know until much later — there was a four- or five-minute gap between his “angels” and other participants of the 13.1-mile event.
“With that gap, I had no chance of surviving if those girls had not been there,” Osuch said.
One — Cindi Alsobrook — knew CPR. The other two assisted and called for help.
Five minutes later, two ladies reached the scene and, according to Wolfe, immediately dropped onto their knees and started praying.
“We don’t even know who those prayer warriors are,” Wolfe said earlier this month.
“If the Lord hadn’t have put them all there, that would’ve been it,” she added.
According to Cleveland Clinic, every time one’s heart beats, electrical signals travel through the heart. Osuch’s electrical signals malfunctioned.
“Doctors say there’s a 5% chance of surviving it,” said Osuch, who was shocked an estimated four times, at least.
About a dozen people from the Tri-State area had accompanied them to Myrtle Beach, and the Grand Strand Medical Center — even with COVID restrictions — allowed them all to come in to surround Osuch.
“They let them all in the ER at once because they figured I was a goner,” Osuch said. “Fooled ‘em!”
Several people in town heard that someone had died on the course.
Osuch’s three angels, meanwhile, were ultra-concerned about their new buddy.
Alsobrook reached out to The Daily Independent on May 3 to see if the newspaper had any information on the beloved Osuch. It did not, until Alsobrook made contact again two days later — “Found him!”
Recovery road
“It’s been slow,” Wolfe said of Osuch’s recovery, but it’s been steady because of his unyielding determination.
With an implant, defibrillator and pacemaker monitored nightly, Osuch sleeps by a bluetooth machine.
Dr. Zane Darnell is his cardiologist. Dr. John Van Deren is keeping tabs on his electrical signals.
“I have clearance (to exercise) within common-sense limits,” Osuch said.
Osuch wanted to return to running with a bang by entering into the half-marathon in the same place he nearly lost his life 10 months prior. But, because of a toe problem and needing more training time, he switched to the 5K in Myrtle Beach.
All of his “angels,” much to his surprise, switched to the 5K, too, and shared the day with him. The women had paid for the half-marathon, but they didn’t mind sacrificing the money upon hearing Osuch would be in the 5K.
According to Wolfe, they just couldn’t believe their eyes, seeing Osuch in the flesh.
“They were so emotional,” Wolfe said. “We had lunch with them after the race, and then dinner later. They would look at him and tear up and say, ‘We cannot believe you’re alive.’”
Kentucky running pal Leah Wheeler, who dressed as a unicorn, and one of the angel’s daughters were also there.
“We walked and talked and bonded,” Osuch said in a Facebook post. “This is one special moment and a start of deep friendships. Our race time did not matter, but it was 1:00:13.”
Osuch said the goal is to return in 2023 for the half-marathon.
Wolfe said people — both around here and in the Myrtle Beach area — have been so kind.
The manager at Myrtle Beach’s Fleet Feet, a sponsor of the race there, made sure to get Osuch a new shirt after his first one was bloodied following the fall last year.
The race director called to check on Osuch about four days after his episode, too.
Back home, Jenny Bayes, Scott Crum and Wheeler organized a run in Russell to recognize Osuch in May 2021 — less than two weeks after the incident.
“I was overwhelmed with all the goodness,” Wolfe said.
Osuch said Wolfe has been by his side throughout the recovery process. He called her the “key to my recovery and rehab. She was there to support me as she knew I was driven to make a run comeback.”
Osuch has been taking Silver Sneaker classes at the Ashland Area YMCA, too. He hopes he can inspire people to overcome adversity.
“I hope it sets an example to people, don’t stop no matter what,” he said. “Get out there and move, walk, whatever.”
