ASHLAND It’s the end of October and Armco Park is getting what might be a final grooming for the year by residents in the Boyd County Community Work Program, supervised by Lt. Ryan Mitchell of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell has overseen the program, which allows low-level offenders and those who owe the court fees the opportunity to work off their debt, since it began in July 2019 with one defendant; the program currently has 70.
Mitchell describes it as an alternative sentencing program.
“Instead of sending them to jail, or maybe their charges don’t justify jail, or they owe some court fees, the judge gives them so many days in the program,” he said, noting the program works with the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney, Boyd County Attorney an Boyd Circuit and District Court to determine who qualifies for the program.
At Armco Park and other county parks and properties, maintaining the facility is the job, focusing on mowing grass and cutting brush.
“Boyd County parks are an important part of this administration’s work and we wanted to assist them in that process, in the beautification and maintenance of the parks and recreation department,” Mitchell said. The workers cut grass on a 10-day cycle, covering more than 200 acres.
“They work Monday through Friday just like any other job,” he said. “We’re trying to instill in these folks a good work ethic and hold them accountable when they miss.”
He said, of course, participants have individual sentences to work off. Some — currently 30 — already have full-time jobs, so they only work on the weekends. Some, however, are getting the chance to improve their basic skills as workers and earning help finding employment.
“When we find someone who has done an excellent job for the county, who has worked hard, been on time, no complaining, did what they had to do to pay back their debt, we try to assist them in finding employment,” Mitchell said, noting several have found jobs because of the program.
Not only does it help the participant, the work program has saved the county money by reducing incarceration costs but by getting work done that otherwise the county would have to pay for.
“From July 2019 until the end of last year, it saved $212,000 for the county,” Mitchell said. “This year, even with the pandemic, in 11 months, it saved $359,000. In a year and a half, that’s more than half a million dollars in savings.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney called the program a “complete and total success,” thanks to several people combining to comprise a driving force.
“(Jailer) Bill Hensley had a vision for this program to be successful and, in my honest opinion, he has accomplished this goal through teamwork,” Chaney said. “I say all the time that we have the best team in the state of Kentucky, and Bill’s overall leadership and direction for the jail is further proof of that statement.”
Chaney praised the efforts and dedication of Mitchell, and thanked the judges as well.
“(Mitchell) is very intelligent and he’s full of passion, drive and motivation; he wants to make a difference in his hometown,” Chaney said. “... This program would not be possible without all of the judges across the street; we sat down and spoke with them about this plan and all were incredibly supportive.”
The program is different from the inmate work program. Participants who work for nonprofits, such as the Ashland Community Kitchen, don’t have to have supervision from a corrections officer.
“Our partners can supervise them and if there’s an issue, I can show up in 10 minutes,” Mitchell said. “But those in the community work program are non-violent offenders non-sexual related crimes. They owe fines, fees and court costs. They are low-level offenders.”
He said the program is interested in expanding and is looking for additional partners.
“We try to accommodate any way we can, whether it’s an ailment or illness, whatever the case may be, we try to take that into consideration and let (defendants) work off the debt they owe the court in whatever way they can,” he said. “Some don’t have transportation and if they’re out in the county, they would have trouble getting into Ashland.” Additional agencies in the program would provide a wider range of jobs and locations, making it easier to place individuals with restrictions.
