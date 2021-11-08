Failure to appear, probation violations and contempt of court are common charges among weekend bookings in the area.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Amanda R. Boggs, 35, of Raceland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Michael Ward, 41, was jailed Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Nigel C. Sparks, 35, was lodged Friday as a judge hold.
• Roger L. New, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Tanner C. Dunlap, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Kelly L. Hall, 41, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting under $500.
• Thomas H. Rouse, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on alcoholic intoxication in a public place, third or greater offense in 12 months.
Big Sandy Regional
• Hansel R. Wiley, 51, of Louisa, was lodged Friday on contempt of court.
• Heather Halcomb, 46, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Cheyenne Honeycutt, 22, of Middlesboro, was jailed Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Selena R. Taylor, 42, was jailed Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Holli Castle, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Rachel A Ousley, 37, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, deliver or manufacture drug paraphernalia, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Michael D. Ousley, 38, of Paintsville, was jailed Saturday on endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance, deliver or manufacture drug paraphernalia, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
• Rocky L. Young, 33, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Robert J. Hylton, 67, of Louisa, was lodged Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• David A. Harmon, 61, of Louisa, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
• Amy R. Gantt, 32, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Tommy R. Lykins, Jr., 24, of Paintsville, was lodged Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
Carter County
• Richard Carver, 31, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Ann M. Brennan, 55, of Shinnston, West Virginia, was lodged Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Craig M. Baier, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday under drug court.
• Ryan L. Handley, 42, of Willard, was jailed Saturday with unlisted charges.
• Sean M. Stevens, 25, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear and leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance.
• Faith R. Taynor, 21, of Hitchins, was booked Saturday on unlisted charges.
• Constance M. Boggs, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on unlisted charges.
• Deborah C. Hall, 56, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on a probation violation.
• Lakeisha Wallace, 24, of Morehead, was jailed Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and two counts of failure to appear.
• Raymond Boschert, 26, of Morehead, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Richard M. Frazier, 37, of Flatwoods, lodged Sunday on second-offense driving DUI suspended license and failure to appear.