CATLETTSBURG Perhaps the dreary weather kept folks indoors and out of trouble over the weekend, because there weren’t too many fresh bookings at the Boyd County Detention Center.
As stated in previous weeks, Jail Tracker appears to be down, therefore it’s hard to say how surrounding counties fared this weekend.
The following people were booked in Boyd County over the weekend (anyone named in the locked up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty):
• Matthew Leibee, 50, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Thomas H. Burke, 36, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Tiffany D. Akers, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a probation violation, a bench warrant and a third-degree burglary charge.
• Tony L. Halcomb, 51, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants in Perry County.
• Jeffery L. Watkins, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.
• Theodoric A. Cochrum, 47, of Frankfort, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants and charge of trafficking in less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey L. Scott, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two probation violations, one charge of theft between $500 and $10,000 and two charges of theft less than $500 in value.
• Mandy L. Blevins, 41, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.
(606) 326-2653 | henry@dailyindependent.com