Local detention centers were active this weekend as many from around the region were jailed on charges. Many were arrested on probation violations, failure to appear and DUI charges. Other recurring charges include resisting arrest and fleeing police.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Thomas S. Hanshaw, 41, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
• Rebecca D. Adkins, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday following sentencing in district court on one count of theft by unlawful taking under $500.
• Michael A. Schmidt, 40, was booked Friday on a failure to appear in a case out of Montgomery County.
• Kendra R. Baldridge, 29, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a district court bench warrant.
• Jonathon W. Smith, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation for a felony offense charge.
• Jennifer Leigh Moore, 38, of Rush, was jailed Friday on a probation violation and charge of flagrant non support.
• Herbert T. Moore, 49, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a probation violation and DUI.
• Andrew B. Riley, 23, of Lloyd, was booked Friday on a circuit court bench warrant.
• Amber E. Sammons, 38, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on charges of failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Stacey N. Twinam, 33, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear charge.
• Sean Thomas Kanouse, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a charge of contempt of court.
• Jeffery Alan Hall, 52, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Dondrea Q. Carter, 24, of Ashland, was booked Sunday. Carter is charged with a probation violation for a felony offender and a charge of persistent felony offender.
Big Sandy Regional
• Bobbie Clay, 21, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more and second-degree escape.
• Travis J. Hilton, 41, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; second-degree escape, second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Robert E. Salyer, 40, of Falcon, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Terry L. Porter, 57, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on a failure to appear charge along with seven traffic violations including careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
• Jennifer Patrick, 41, of Campton, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jason Maynard, 28, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.
• Ryan N. Marcum, 35, of Warfield, was lodged Saturday on first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jerry Shepherd, 50, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on two counts of fleeing or evading police, one count on foot and one count by motor vehicle. Shepherd was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating an off-road vehicle in private or public land without consent and two additional traffic violations.
• Kristopher M. Perkins, 42, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
• Cassidy P. Mounts, 23, of Louisa, was jailed Saturday on a court bench warrant.
• Nathan J. Robinson, 32, of Prestonsburg, was lodged Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and first-degree disorderly conduct.
• Chase M. Howard, 33, of Boonescamp, was jailed Saturday on charges of DUI, driving on DUI suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and additional traffic violations.
• Michael Gipson, 46, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Christopher D. Green, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Carter County
• Shelly Burnett-Sexton, 30, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a charge of failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Brittany N. Woodel, 25, of Westwood, was jailed Friday on a parole violation.
• Allison T. Brown, 22, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense); one count possession license when privileges are revoked, a DUI charge and driving on DUI suspended license.
• Hollie K. Lusk, 32, of Portsmouth, was lodged Friday, on a charge of trafficking a controlled substance (first degree, first offense).
• Christopher E. Smith, 35, of Northridge, Ohio, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Randall D. Hicks, 42, of Flatwoods, was lodged Friday on failure to appear and fugitive from another state charges.
• Nathan L. Gifford, 37, of Garrison, was jailed Sunday on a failure to appear charge.
Rowan County
• Trisha Pettit, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a district court sentencing.
• Joshua Dehart, 30, of Wallingford, was lodged Friday on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card and disregarding a traffic control device
• Felicia Adkins, 55, of Raccoon, was jailed Friday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, failure to wear seat belts and two counts of failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Tanner Dunlap, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on DUI charges.
• Michael Page, 35, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a charge of driving DUI on a suspended license.
• Billy Joe Benney, 24, of Morehead, was lodged Saturday on a probation violation for a felony offense.
• Molly Stephens, 34, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count persistent felony offender.
• Gabriel J. Oldfield, 35, of Mount Sterling, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest charges.
• Adrian V. Reyes, 29, Morehead, was booked on fourth-degree assault and public intoxication charges.
