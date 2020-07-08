The Boyd County Fiscal Court will not decide if November’s election ballot will include changing Boyd County’s alcohol status.
That’s up to the people, said Judge-Executive Eric Chaney in Tuesday’s monthly meeting in Catlettsburg.
A petition has been formed and can be found at votewetboyd.com. If it passes, Chaney said, it will land on the ballot Nov. 3.
In an effort to be proactive, Chaney said, the court had a first reading of the alcohol licensing ordinance, which is identical to the one passed in Scott County.
The ordinance addresses adult entertainment. Chaney acknowledged that, yes, there can legally be a strip club in Boyd County, but this ordinance would continue to prevent said establishment from selling alcohol. In other words, any place that sells alcohol in the county may not feature adult entertainment. That includes wet T-shirt contests, jello wrestling and mud wrestling.
Boyd is a moist county now. Restaurants that meet seating requirements may serve alcoholic beverages.
Going wet would create the possibility of packaged sales and stand-alone bars.
As for potential bar stipulations, Chaney said it would be ineffective to broach such a topic without planning and zoning.
Chaney and the commissioners adopted the first reading of the ordinance by a 3-to-1 vote — Keith Watts, Randy Stapleton and Chaney voted yes. Larry Brown said no. A second reading will occur at the next meeting on Aug. 4 at noon — there will be opportunity for public comment.
“If Boyd County was to go wet,” Chaney assured, “it would not affect Ashland’s current law they have on collecting special revenue.”
Under the ordinance, alcohol may not be served after midnight. Businesses that rely on food sales more than alcohol purchases may stay open after midnight “so long as the licensee keeps all distilled spirits, wine and iced and cooled malt beverages in a locked or closed-off compartment.”
Also, “no gambling or game of chance” is permitted “unless otherwise authorized by the Commonwealth of Kentucky” or “unless permitted by KRS 243.505.”
Back in 2016, Boyd County voters weighed in heavily against going wet — with 3,829 no votes and 2,724 yes selections.
Only four of 46 precincts said yes.
After Chaney and commissioners held an executive session to discuss real estate, they reconvened on Tuesday to discuss this weekend’s disc golf tournament at Armco Park.
“Big, big event,” Chaney said. “I’m excited for that.”
During Community Comment, a female citizen asked about the future of KYOVA Mall.
“I think we need to move on and revitalize that mall,” Chaney said. “It’s in the dead center of Boyd County; 22,000 cars a day. It’s a beautiful facility.”
The decision on how to move forward, though, ultimately lies in the owner’s lap.
“I reached out to him myself,” Watts said of KYOVA’s owner. “... We’re just hitting a wall.”
