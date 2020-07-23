ASHLAND Amid all the buzz about name changes to downtown, the city commission voted Wednesday to put down $805,360 on Ashland’s aging water system.
The waterline repair comes out of the $1 million allocated in the 2021 budget. The commission suspended its rules to expedite the approval of a $139,870 contract with the C.J Hughes Construction Company for emergency repairs at two locations in Catlettsburg — the city took over that water system years ago. The commission also passed a first reading of an ordinance approving a $665,498 contract to Tribute Contracting and Consultants LLC for a replacement on Simpson Road.
The items were not discussed at length by the commission.
City commissioner Amanda Clark, who sits on the capital projects committee, said the allocation of funds less than 30 days into the fiscal year is part of an initiative the past few years the commission has taken to push for line replacement.
“In the past, we’ve had years where we’ve waited and we’d have that much money left over by the end of the year for waterline replacement,” Clark said. “We’ve been pushing to get these projects done, which is something the city hasn’t done before. The old way of thinking was to wait until something breaks and fix it. We’re being proactive.”
“It was like a game of whack-a-mole,” said commissioner Matt Perkins, who is also on the capital projects committee, of the previous approach.
Mark Hall, the city’s utility director, said the major project on Simpson Road is expected to take about six months. The line will connect a main line on 29th Street to the Deboard water tower, one of the main sources of drinking water in the city limits.
The idea is to create “redundancy in the system,” Hall said.
Readers may recall a couple years ago, there was a huge break on U.S. 23 near the water plant that made taps run dry for thousands of residents. Hall said that’s because the main line to the water tower ran up that road, before branching off to the hill where the tower stands. The water then comes down from the tower to feed the system, Hall said.
After improvements to make 29th Street a main line, Hall said the connector will allow the water to circumnavigate any breaks on U.S. 23 down stream of the tower. The replacement will give another way for the tower to send water into the system without the branches off U.S. 23.
“The idea is, if you have a redundancy in the system, you’ll have a backstop in case of failure,” he said.
Think of it like the old direct current Christmas lights — one goes out, they all go out. With newer, alternating current lights, if one bulb blows, the rest stay lit. That’s because the current can go around it.
Same deal here, in a nut shell.
Hall said Simpson Road replacement will be the first phase of creating redundancies in the system.
City engineer Steve Cole said crews will be installing 3,300 feet of 16-inch pipe in the project.
The Catlettsburg projects got the emergency treatment for two reasons — a recent break on Broadway under a bridge piling and an ongoing leak underneath CSX railroad tracks. Hall said city crews have been keeping an eye on them, but holding back on the Broadway Street leak due to the “complexity of the situation.”
“Where it was located, we were afraid of going in there and repairing it might cause a massive outage,” Cole said. “Also, we had concerns about the the structural integrity of the bridge if we went in there.”
However, the leak had other plans. Last week, it blew out, forcing city crews to patch it with what amounted to a large, industrial-strength Shark Bite, Hall said.
“It was a hairy situation, but when our backs were against the wall our crews rose to the occasion,” Hall said.
In the contract awarded to C.J. Hughes Construction, Hall said those crews will reassess the fix to see if there is anything else that needs to be done.
The CSX project was a little tricky as well, due to coordination with CSX, Hall said.
“We can’t just go up there and start digging,” he said. “It’s their right of way. And from a practical standpoint, you can’t shut down a rail road like that.”
Hall said CSX finally gave the city the green light to come in and work. He said the leak hasn’t caused a catastrophic outage, but it’s a point of concern.
(606) 326-2653 |