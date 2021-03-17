ASHLAND Ashland Middle School principal David Greene is taking over as finance director for Ashland schools, Superintendent Sean Howard said Wednesday.
Greene makes the move to finance after 11 years as principal at the middle school. He was one of 14 applicants, of whom four were interviewed, Howard said.
He replaces Kristen Martin, who resigned, according to Howard. She had been in the position since 2016.
Greene enters the job at a time when the district is working through some problems that held up submission to the state of its final budget for 2020-2021.
The district hired a consultant and by now is “well on the path” to straightening out the issues that delayed the spending plan, Howard said.
Greene said he is eager to get started in the day-to-day number-crunching that will take the place of school operations, but that he remains dedicated to education in Ashland. “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of a different role to play in the district,” he said.
Greene comes to the job with a solid financial background. He studied accounting at Marshall University before switching to education.
His first teaching job was in physical education. He was principal at Hatcher Elementary for eight years and moved to the middle school when Hatcher closed.
The Hatcher building now houses district administrative offices and Head Start classrooms.
“It’s something I noticed first thing today, it hit me that I’m returning to Hatcher. I felt kind of sentimental when I pulled into the parking lot and there were some Head Start kids out on the playground,” he said.
Besides on-the-job learning about school finance that comes with the territory for a principal, Greene expects to complete extensive finance training in the coming months, he said.