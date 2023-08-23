CANNONSBURG A new principal is taking charge at Boyd County High School this upcoming school year.
Ben Fritz — a father of three children, native of Madison County and resident of Carter County for 15-plus years — is now Boyd County High School’s principal.
“I am just excited for the kids. I am excited for the opportunity,” Fritz said. “I think Boyd County High is a great place. I think we are doing a lot of really good things here.
“Mr. Tom Holbrook, my predecessor, has put a lot of things in motion to where I can be successful this year,” he added. “I think we are primed and ready for that next step.”
Before Fritz came to Boyd High, he taught high school business and served as Assistant Principal at East Carter High. He then took a job with the Kentucky Department of Education as an educational recovery leader, serving in the north and east regions of Kentucky. Fritz is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a BBA in marketing.
“Just to be honest, this was one position that, really, people went out of their way and asked me to apply for; it’s not something I have ever had before,” Fritz said. “There was a lot of people rooting for me in my corner and I felt like this was the right situation to take over my first principal-ship. I couldn’t have done it without the support of Mr. (Bill) Boblett and all of the administrators.
“It really is a team effort and that is what we are going to do — we are going to make things the best we can as a team effort.”
Bill Boblett, Superintendent of Boyd County Public Schools, described Fritz as an ambitious human being who will bring positive leadership to the high school.
“We are excited to have Mr. Fritz at Boyd County High School,” the superintendent said. “He comes with a very diverse background. I think with his background it makes him a perfect fit for our school. I think he has shown to be forward-thinking and energetic.”
With a background of years in coaching sports and teaching, Fritz hopes to be remembered as a fighter for the kids of Boyd County High School. He hopes that when he is remembered, it’s in the realm of student success.
“We have an opportunity to provide a high-quality education for a huge number of students and I want the remembrance of me to be ... you made decisions that were based on kids’ best interest and we got to where we wanted to be,” he said. “That’s a high-quality institution of education.”