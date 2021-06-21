GRAYSON Open House was conducted late Thursday afternoon at the new PrimaryPlus Health Center in Grayson to celebrate the grand opening for the facility. The event was open to the public and offered refreshments and tours of the facility to guests.
The open house lasted from 4-6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5. Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, attended the event on behalf of Sen. Robin Webb. Adkins gave a brief speech congratulating the community and expressing gratitude to the PrimaryPlus facility staff for their service to the State of Kentucky. PrimaryPlus CEO Jerry Ugrin then gave a brief speech of his own before cutting the ribbon.
The PrimaryPlus Center is at 645 Interstate Drive and can be seen to the south driving on I-64. The center will offer medical services in Grayson such as X-rays, ultrasound and prenatal care, as well as pharmacy services. As Ugrin explains, “Within all of our sites, we provide primary care services to all of our patients, plus we do a lot of specialty services for our patients. This is really a one-stop shop. At any one of our sites we do X-rays, ultrasounds, pharmacy. We do the whole 9 yards.”
PrimaryPlus has multiple locations throughout northeastern Kentucky and southern Ohio. Ugrin gave details on placement of locations throughout the area.
“One of the things that’s interesting is with all of our sites, we cover 184 square miles from Ashland to Augusta, but all of our sites are 30 miles apart. So this makes access and transportation much easier for the patient,” he said.
Construction for the PrimaryPlus location began in September of last year. David West, President of Trace Creek Construction — the company that built the location — explained how the construction work was finished in less than a year.
“We started the earthwork projects based off preliminary drawings of where the building was going to set and laid the foundations before the building itself was completely designed,” West said. “Normally a project like this for a building almost 18,000 square feet would normally take 14 to 16 months. The attention that we gave to the front end of the project and the planning stages is how we were able to do it so quickly.”
West also explained that Trace Creek had a relationship based on trust with PrimaryPlus that allowed them to start construction before figuring the total cost, which helped them finish as quickly as they did.
PrimaryPlus is an independent organization and is not tied to any local hospitals. Ugrin said it uses a sliding fee scale to ensure services they provide are affordable.
“If people can’t afford, we can adjust the fee according to their income,” he said.
Ugrin also explained how the decision to open the new location Grayson came about.
“Before we opened here, we had a number of patients come from Carter County to our sites in Vanceburg, South Shore or Ashland. It’s been my goal for more than 15 years to open a site here in Carter County. That way it catches another segment that is not being served by facilities of this type.”
Ugrin also explained how PrimaryPlus centers are financed.
“We don’t do any fundraising. We do receive a grant from the Bureau of Primary Health Care to offset some of it, but basically it’s just fees of service,” he said. “I’ve been here since 1987 and our audits have been in the black every single year. We don’t make a lot of money, but we at least cover our expenses.”
Ugrin says future plans for PrimaryPlus are to provide new types of services and increase access and quality of the care they provide patients. He expressed his gratitude to the people in Carter County.
“I just want to thank the people of Grayson and the Carter County area for being very responsive to what we’ve been doing,” Ugrin said. “We’re here to serve them and ensure they are given the best of care.”