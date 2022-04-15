EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
Incumbent Danny Bentley is being challenged by James “Jamie” Campbell for the Republican nomination. The legislator who will represent the 98th District will be determined in the primary election on May 17.
With no Democrat challengers, only the Republican Party will have a voice in who goes to Frankfort for the next two-year term.
Campbell is an eastern Kentucky native who hopped around the area a bit before settling in Flatwoods. Bentley is a lifelong resident of Greenup County who said his family came through the Cumberland Gap with Daniel Boone.
Bentley has been the Representative of the 98th District for six years. Bentley was first elected in 2016 over Democrat Lew Nicholls with about 54% of the vote. Bentley took approximately 55.5% of the vote in 2018 over Democrat R.B. McKenzie and was unopposed in the general election in 2020, according to Kentucky Secretary of State data.
Bentley first ran for office after plans to become a medical missionary repeatedly fell through in a dramatic fashion.
“Anything I ended up trying to do there fell apart,” said Bentley. “One airport caught on fire, another one had an earthquake.”
So instead of using his 50 years of experience as a pharmacist abroad, Bentley decided to run for office. His father and God both talked Bentley into running, he said.
As for Campbell his inspiration to run for office can primarily be found in the halls and classes of Ashland Blazer High School. Campbell is a local educator who has worked in both Greenup County and Ashland Independent School Districts.
“I see what our kids are walking into, what they're leaving high school with and what they’re faced with as it goes and pertains to job opportunities, economic growth initiatives, the things that we struggle with, with our lower socio-economic families, along with our families that typically have been middle-class families starting to struggle and struggle more,” said Campbell, Ashland’s principal.
The promise of jobs that hasn’t come to fruition — he specifically mentioned Braidy Industries (Unity Aluminum) — the loss of opportunity and jobs is a primary reason Campbell is running for the seat. Campbell sees the 98th District seat as one that has weight and can be leveraged for the benefit of the area, he said.
Jobs came up with both men when discussing their goals and the district’s largest issues.
“I have to deal a lot with statistics,” said Campbell about his job. “I have to deal a lot with overall state ground job growth when it comes to career and technical education programming and when you look at those types of things, and you look at our graduation rate as compared to our college completion rate, you start to see that opportunities away from here, away from our area, are beginning to grow and expand while opportunities in our area are not. However, we have all the same resources and things the infrastructure needed to have that same kind of grows here but I don't feel like it's that we're truly being advocated for.”
Bentley, however, said he is in confidential agreements with two people who he is hopeful will bring jobs to the area.
“Hopefully they’ll come to Greenup County, ’cause Greenup County has a good work force and the people are very trained, they’re very loyal to employers,” said Bentley.
The incumbent mentioned Bellefonte Hospital. Bentley just recently had a bill signed by Gov. Andy Beshear. House Bill 364 helps fund rural hospitals operating or recently shuttered. ARC’s purchase of Bellefonte Hospital allows the agency to apply for this funding, according to Bentley. Though nothing is a guarantee, Bentley expressed his pleasure in having the bill signed and the potential good it could bring to Greenup County as well as other rural hospitals around the state.
“It’s been a three-year project for me to get it back open and be using that building,” said Bentley. “I was on the board of directors at Bellefonte, so I’m pretty close, it kinda hurt when they decided to close it.”
Both men mention education as a primary concern, but they have different takes on what the reality of funding is in schools.
“Everybody knows that 52% of our budget in Frankfort goes to education,” said Bentley. “So we really funded education well this year.”
Bentley shared that the legislature funded education more than before with a total $887 million going to SEEK funding, an all-time high. This is true, however, local educators have expressed that it is not enough nor is it up to par with where funding should be based on inflation and the rise of the cost of living since the program was implemented in 1990.
Campbell has a different take.
“Schools are critically underfunded right now,” said Campbell. “And there’s a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths about the General Assembly and schools or the General Assembly and teachers. There has to be a middle ground to be able to get in there, make sure our school systems are funded.”
Campbell continued by adding that funding schools allow access to a proper career and technical education, which prepared students for the work force. Campbell said it is crucial that schools are funded so they can prepare students for whatever path they choose whether it’s a job, technical education or college.
House Bill 9, or the Charter School Bill, has been widely criticized by educators, public education organizations such as KHSAA, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky School Board Association, among others. Educators called on legislators to vote in opposition of the bill during the 2022 regular session.
Though the bill did pass both the House and Senate, it was not with a single yea vote from Bentley who sided with educators and consistently voted in opposition of HB9.
Bentley said public education has been a part of his whole life. He graduated from McKell High School and then went on to Eastern Kentucky University for his pre-medicine studies. He finished his schooling at the University of Kentucky and returned again to receive his doctorate in pharmacy from UK.
Bentley shared that his grandfather was on the school board the year the district built McKell and Wurtland and his father was one of the first in the county to receive a high school education.
Campbell is concerned about broadband. He explains that even though the maps of where broadband coverage exists covers nearly all Greenup County, the coverage isn’t the greatest. He describes the reality of not having the megabytes to watch a YouTube video and the swirling loading symbol when attempting to scroll Facebook.
“Yeah, I may have access to something, but I don’t have access to quality when you’re trying to recruit business and we’re trying to recruit opportunities for our people in this district,” said Campbell.
He explained that the world has everyone working a “side hustle” and many of those require quality internet access. He used his wife’s online clothing store as an example. They live in Flatwoods, so the store is possible, but another part of Greenup, he said, would struggle to build a similar business based on broadband access and quality.
As someone with degrees in the medical field, Bentley is focused on rural health care and fighting the opioid epidemic.
“This area has a high crisis with the opioids,” said Bentley.
The representative is the only legislator on the committee for the opioid abatement fund with the Attorney General, said Bentley.
“It’s up to about $400 million now and I wrote that bill, 427, last year on the abatement, the opioid trust fund,” said Bentley. “That’s health care, too.”
Bentley said the funding is based not on population, but rather on other things like the number of deaths in a county from opioids. Greenup and Boyd Counties, he said, have high rates, so the bill and trust fund are beneficial, according to the legislator.
This is a primary reason he is continuing his career as a legislator and running for re-election. He has many irons in the fire and wants to continue the work.
Among those are the DNA protection bill he wrote this year to help protect Kentuckians from DNA theft, said Bentley. More health care in the area and more education on the opioid crisis are among his concerns.
He also lists reforming the tax rate, doing away with personal income tax and broadening the base. He says his first vote in Frankfort was pro-life and that’s most important. The legislature passed House Bill 3, which has effectively removed access to abortion due to the extensive restrictions not being feasible for health care providers to comply, according to opponents and providers. The bill was vetoed recently by Gov. Beshear because along with significantly stripping women and female children of access, it makes no exceptions for rape and incest which are violent crimes. Beshear questioned the constitutionality of the bill. However, the House voted 76-21 to override the veto. Bentley not only voted in favor of the bill, but was a sponsor.
What matters to Bentley are the things brought up while sitting down at the dinner table. He said health care, jobs and education are the primary things one talks about when sitting down for supper.
Bentley is working on a bill for military spouses and is trying to make Kentucky a more favored place for veterans and military families to settle. He makes note that the state’s largest employers are the military bases of Fort Knox and Fort Campbell. This hits home with him as Bentley has a daughter who is a lawyer and lives in Okinawa with her husband, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Campbell said his hope is to represent the 98th District with integrity, dignity and respect, and keep the open-door, open-mind policy he uses in his role as Blazer Principal. Campbell said he is always looking for ways to improve and willing to try.
“I’m a hard worker,” said Campbell. “I am someone who values the opinions of all people. I think you could ask anyone that’s ever worked for me or I’ve worked alongside in my positions and they will tell you that not only am I a hard worker, but I’m a good listener. I look to be proactive and enthusiastic about growth and a growth mindset.”
Campbell wants to make the area as attractive as any other in the state and move forward. He said he is willing to say when he is wrong.
“If you’re afraid of failure, you’re afraid of progress,” said Campbell.
Bentley said he is a hard worker as well. He shared that on many days he will get in at dawn and go until midnight. When legislators do not vote, they receive a pink slip. Bentley said he has not received one. He always votes, he said.
“Most people in Greenup County know my integrity and who I am,” said Bentley. “I am a hard worker and I have done a lot of things in my life.”
Bentley shared about the boards he has served on as a pharmacist and the many awards and honors he received in the five decades of his career. Bentley is on the Mountain Caucus, which he said is growing. He is on multiple committees concerning health and family services and banking among others.
The 98th District of Kentucky covers all of Greenup County and slices a bit into Boyd County. The seat covers the areas of Ironville, Winslow, Little Garner, Westwood and inches toward downtown Ashland.
For those in this area of Boyd and have been switched between districts over the years, the Kentucky General Assembly has a “Find Your Legislator” which can be found by clicking on the “Who’s My Legislator” at legislature.ky.gov/legislators and typing in your address.
(606) 326-2652 |