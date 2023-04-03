OLIVE HILL Nearly the entirety of sleepy downtown Olive Hill can be seen from 95 feet in the air.
On a uniquely warm March afternoon, Olive Hill Fire Chief Jeremy Rodgers watched from the ground as firefighter William Tilsley maneuvered Engine 1’s bucket attachment nine stories above the ground.
The 36.5-ton ladder truck is a 1994 model but shines like it’s brand new.
The truck is the largest in Olive Hill’s fleet and rolls out on about 50 calls a month, according to Rodgers.
“Pride of the West Side” is emblazoned along the side, but the truck spends plenty of time in East Carter County and everywhere in between.
“Anywhere asked, we go,” Rodgers said. According to the chief, the truck has been dispatched to calls in Rowan, Lewis, Greenup and Elliott counties.
Tilsley pointed out the hydraulic mechanisms in place that control the ladder and pointed out the metal tube running alongside that carries water.
The sprayers on the ladder’s bucket can shoot water at 500 gallons a minute, according to Tilsley.
To answer the obvious, there aren’t any buildings in Olive Hill taller than a couple stories, but the ladder truck isn’t necessarily used for tall buildings, Rodgers said. He further explained the phrase “set back,” which means “can’t reach.”
Rodgers elaborated that a fire truck can only get so close to a structure fire and in some instances cars or power lines may pose as an obstruction when fighting blazes.
“You know how kids say they’ll never use math again,” Rodgers said with a laugh. He said fireman use a series of geometry equations, lines and angles to properly extend and line up the ladder.
The gargantuan truck’s top speed is 65 mph, Rodgers said, sighting safety concerns and stopping distance.
An average car can come to a full stop in tens of seconds, but 36.5 tons can take hundreds of seconds to slow to a stop.
The large diesel motor roared to life and Becca Mauldin — one of the only females on the force equipped to drive Engine 1 — began to crawl the truck out of the station’s lot.
Inside the truck’s “backseat” area is space for four fireman and all their gear. Up front houses the driver’s seat and the captain’s chair reserved for the one who gives the direction during calls.
Despite the engine sounds considering its in the “dog house,” or cockpit of the truck, Mauldin said it drives like a car, although you have to get used to the position of the front wheels, which are behind the driver as opposed to in front of.
Rodgers said he won’t turn just anyone loose to drive the truck, or any firetruck for that matter, without rigorous training and practice. “We’ll start out in the parking lot,” Rodgers said.
Back in the bucket, Tilsley, who’s been with OHFD for nine years and a firefighter for nearly 20, pointed out the different tools in the bucket.
Communication between those on the ground and those up the tower is imperative, Tilsley said, explaining the constant open channel up top so those down below can listen for any trouble or input from those with a bird’s-eye view.
Attached to the bucket is an arsenal of various hand tools including pike poles to pull shingles or breach windows and walls and a “New York” hook, named for the place of its creation, used for pulling and prying.
The bucket is also equipped with its own controls in addition to a joystick that can be operated by those down below.
The old school ladder itself? That’s a last resort in case the bucket’s operating system fails.
Tilsley pointed out the wet appearance of the metal ladder extensions, explaining the metal on metal is constantly applied with hydraulic grease to aid in extension of the tower.
While suspended above the tree tops Tilsley recalled a time the ladder truck was dispatched to Carter Caves State Resort Park to assist in a chimney fire at the lodge.
After the ladder had been put away and Mauldin completed a spin around town, she laughed as she maneuvered her way into the parking lot of the station, deciding against backing the truck in as one would typically see them, Mauldin “parallel” parked the fire engine.
“They’re going to make fun of me for this,” she said as she hopped out of the cab.