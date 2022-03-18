ASHLAND On Jan. 14, 1923, a train slammed into an Ashland fire truck driven by Richard Pemberton.
The engine was crossing a set of railroad tracks when it got hung up — a train came through and clipped the front end, tragically killing Pemberton. Chief Greg Ray’s granddaddy — who was riding on the back of the truck — hopped off the engine and broke his nose on a railroad tie.
That truck — one of the few in the fleet back then — was a major set back for the department. So they contacted Seagraves, a manufacturer out of Columbus, Ohio, for another engine.
Originally named Engine No. 4 — now Engine 7 — the replacement truck was diverted from Chicago to Ashland.
And it still runs to this day. Just last month, that truck had its 100-year birthday, with a building date of Feb. 22, 1922.
“There’s very few departments out there with 100-year-old fire trucks that still run,” Ray said. “You might see them in museums, but you hardly ever see one that still runs at department.”
That doesn’t mean every single fire truck around is off the showroom floor — Ray said the late Dr. E.B. Gevodon was a collector of antique fire trucks and would occasionally cruise around in one around Ashland’s Central Park. Assistant Fire Chief Steve Alley, who started his career in Huntington, said that city’s FD has a fire truck from the middle of the 20th Century.
But a 100-year-old fire truck? A fire truck built just a few years after the dust settled on the Verdun? A truck built three years before F. Scott Fitzgerald published The Great Gatsby? A truck built when flapper-style was the rage and booze was banned across the country?
That’s an engine of an entirely different color, figuratively, of course. It’s as red as the engines seen today in service.
Now the engine wasn’t always in the city’s hands — sometime in the 1950s, Ray said it went to the local Shriner’s Temple to be used in parades and such before it eventually turned up in a field in the late 1980s.
That’s when a couple of firemen found it and took it back home in pieces.
See, firemen tend to be a handy lot — take a recent kitchen remodel at Central Station. Did they call in a contractor? No — there are quite a few guys in the department who worked as carpenters, plumbers and electricians in life before the fire service. They did the work themselves, between calls, according to Ray.
“Even if you don’t know anything about it, just shadowing and helping out teaches you things over the years,” Ray said.
So in the evening time, a few of the mechanically inclined firefighters took to piecing the old engine back together. They put new wood down on the running boards — one even fashioned together the old wooden steering wheel.
Slowly but surely, they breathed life back into the artifact — a piece of history some of their own kin a few generations back had ridden to fight blazes through this very city.
At one point, the old bell went missing and just about the time the truck was back together, it turned back up again, Ray said. Whether that was due to a sleep deprived firefighter tired off hearing it chirp in the middle of the night or a practical jokester, no one knows for sure.
While the truck is mostly original — or parts replaced were replicas of original equipment — there have been a few modifications over the years. For instance, the engine is now started with a key — back in the day, like all vehicles it was turned over by manually cranking the engine.
At Station 3 in South Ashland, the firefighters opened the garage door, placed starter fluid into the 12 cups corresponding to each cylinder on the inline gas engine and fired her up. After a few huck-a-bucks and sputtering stops, she roared to life.
“Get in and take you a ride,” Ray told this reporter.
At first, the reporter tried to climb onto the back, where the kids sit during the city’s annual Christmas parade.
“No, get in the front seat,” one of the firemen said.
Sitting in the front on the left (the steering wheel is on the right, like a British automobile) this erstwhile reporter soon learned why.
While power steering was in development in 1922, it wasn’t until 1926 that a practical power steering system was developed. Up until the 1950s, power steering wasn’t really an option in the commercial market — it was primarily used for military applications.
For even a relatively fit man, it’s difficult without the add of the power steering pump turning — and that only occurs when the engine runs.
One-handed steering is dang near impossible under those conditions.
All this is to say, it takes two men to steer Engine 7 — at a dead stop, three makes the job easier. Up and running isn’t so bad.
Taking a ride with firefighter Hayes down to the church along South 29th Street and back, it took this reporter and the fireman shouting over the loud engine to figure out when to steer, pushing and pulling in coordination to get the Great Red Jewel of the city to turn, narrowly avoiding sidewalks and mailboxes with its breadth.
For the real gearheads, the engine is a bit to marvel in early 20th Century Engineering.
On a typical rear-wheel drive motor vehicle, the engine hooks up into the transmission and attached to the transmission is a long-drive shaft that goes to the rear axle which internally consists of one gear meshed perpendicularly to two gears affixed to rods that turn the wheel hubs. Front-wheel drives work similarly, but are flipped sideways had just have two drive shafts (called CV axles) running to each wheel.
Engine 7 is chain-driven — 1922 was the last year Seagraves made them that way. In this set up, there are gears at the wheel hub that hook into some chains that run up to the transmission.
Shifting on the engine isn’t done with a stick in the floor board or a three-on-the-tree. Instead, to the right of the driver are two levers, almost like something found in a train. Pushing in the clutch, the driver must slide the lever into the correct position for forward and reverse.
Ray said he plans to keep the truck running through this year — from there, who knows. That all depends on what parts need replacing.
“You can’t find parts for this anymore, so if the engine on it goes, we’d have to find a more modern one to put in it,” he said.
The old Seagraves is a labor of love for the department — a few years ago, they replaced the steering box on it after it froze up. Since it’s purely a ceremonial piece of equipment, Ray said they “baby it.”
“We haven’t run any water through the pump or anything,” he said.
While nobody said anything to the contrary, all the firefighters present started checking out the pump system, noticing the inlets were roughly the same size as modern hoses are today. With Alley peeking into the inlet valve calling to Ray to push the lever on the pump controls, he noticed the system was still hooked up inside.
“Do you think it could pump?” one fireman said.
“I don’t know about the gaskets inside,” Ray said, with a smile.
Ray called this piece of rolling history “a point of pride for the city.”
“It’s something that not every city or town has,” he said. “For our department, it’s a point of pride and I would say the same for the city. It’s real neat to have this here.”
And of course, for the children who get to ride on it in the Christmas Parade, it’s absolutely magical.
“That parade is the one time a year we allow children to ride on the truck,” he said. “Most kids love firemen and fire trucks, so they look forward to riding on it every year. They even pass up the candy to ride on it.”
