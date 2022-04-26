ASHLAND While The Prichard Committee President/CEO Brigitte Blom said Kentucky has seen “tremendous progress we should celebrate” in the education world, there’s still plenty of room for improvement.
Blom made a presentation to the Building a Stronger Foundation in Education task force at the Ashland Area YMCA this past Thursday afternoon.
Blom said Prichard’s goal is to move to the top tier of all states — within this generation — improving incoming and quality of life.
Kentucky has ascended from the cellar in national educational rankings to the middle (and even above in some categories), but “we have not moved the needle on poverty.”
According to Blom and The Prichard Committee, progress in that category requires “communities finding unique needs of students and families.”
“This requires your energy, your excitement,” Blom told the task force.
Norma Meek founded Building a Stronger Foundation in Education about nine months ago. Since it’s launched, it’s experienced plenty of highlights as it aims to serve area students outside of normal school hours. The YMCA has been a place of tutoring, workshops and other activities for elementary, middle school and high school students.
The task force is comprised of teachers (retired and active), exceptional students and other community leaders. Meek, a member of the Prichard Committee board, formed the program with a mission of molding young minds.
Blom shared some interesting statistics with the group, including where Kentucky ranks nationally in early childhood, K-12, higher education and quality of life.
The Commonwealth is in the top 20 in the U.S. in a couple notable categories — third in high school graduation and 19th in two-year institution graduation. However, it’s in the bottom 10 in two quality-of-life categories — 44th in associate degree or higher (ages 25-64) and 44th in median household income. Kentucky is 42nd in high speed internet access.
The Prichard Committee implemented a BASICS acronym to help achieve excellence in equity: Bold, Accountability, School climate and culture, Instruction, Community, Sustainability.
Blom said it takes champions in the community — “we are all in this together,” she said — and, of course, money. That brought Blom to the “big, bold ask,” which is $1 billion in additional education investments by 2026.
Visit prichardcommittee.org/groundswell for more information.
(606) 326-2664 |