ASHLAND Every church invites worshippers to attend its organized services, but First United Methodist Church in Ashland invites members of the public to stop by for a look at its room installation, too.
At 1811 Carter Ave., the process is a sight to behold, as workers from Unlimited Roofing in Lexington replace the 102-year-old slate roof, the original roof, Senior Pastor Jeff Bramel said.
“It’s amazing it’s lasted that long,” Bramel said, adding putting on a new roof “is incredibly intricate work, and I encourage people to come down and watch them work.”
The process started on Oct. 24 and is expected to continue for another week or two.
“They’re doing a great job. It’s beautiful to watch them work,” Bramel said, noting the church took a year to find the right roofers for the job.
It’s the most expensive project the church is undertaken, totally about $330,000, depending on the condition of the wood under the slate. Bramel said the new roof will not be slate, but will be constructed from “hefty, 50-year singles.”
Those long-lived shingles are one reason the cost was so high, he said. The price also was high because of the slope and the different angles of the building’s roof.
During the project, business continued as usual inside the church, with services, classes and programs like the food pantry ongoing, but Bramel said a few times and locations were shifted to accommodate the work, and it’s well worth the adjustments to continue the work of the church.
“The biggest reason we decided to do it is, we’ve been here all this time, and we believe God has called us to this community and we want to continue this legacy forward,” Bramel said, giving credit to the congregation for its generosity in making the reroofing possible. “We’re grateful for (our congregation) and all the help we’ve had.”