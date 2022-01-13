ASHLAND The preliminary engineering on Ashland’s new sewage treatment plant shows the a $22 million in costs, up to $59 million.
The city, under an agreed order with the feds, has until the end of 2025 to complete the project.
The city commission learned about the cost hike at Thursday’s commission meeting from Mark Sneve, an engineering consultant with Strand, the firm that undertook the study.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins vowed to keep the costs down on the taxpayer, stating the commission has a “fiduciary responsibility to ensure we leave no stone unturned looking for funding.”
That funding is what City Manager Mike Graese affectionately calls OPM — “Other People’s Money.” In this case, Perkins and the commissioners have said they are going to pursue different infrastructure dollars from the state and federal governments to help pay for the project.
During the meeting, Commissioner Amanda Clark said the two state budgets proposed in Frankfort would call for either $250 million or $500 million for local water and sewer projects — with all aspects of the project already lined out, Clark said she thinks the city has a good shot at securing a slice of the pie.
Right now, the city has special surcharge on sewage bills to go toward new plant construction — as of Thursday, that fund has accumulated more than $15 million.
Other options for funding include a 20-year revolving loan with a 1.25% interest rate from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, according to Sneve. If accepted for the loan, there would be a $1 million forgiveness on the principal built into it, he added.
The main drivers of the cost of the new plant is the relocation of three new settling tanks from the east side of the existing plant — which is a former landfill from AK Steel — to the north side facing the river, Sneve said.
According to City Engineer Steve Cole, the site had to be relocated because the building cost would be much higher — technically, the AK landfill has an active permit and that would take a couple years to close out.
Shortening the construction timeline to two years would increase the construction cost, and certain environmental factors would need to be monitored as well, Cole said.
Switching that site to the riverbank comes at a $6 million price tag, according to Sneve. That’s because a special foundation needs to be laid to support the structure on sitting on top of it.
Inflation is another driver of the project cost — this year, construction costs are expected to raise by 25%. Sneve said the estimate takes that inflation into account, but when the project goes out to bid the market will be different — whether that means higher or lower costs remains to be seen, he said.
The dewatering plant — where sludge is wrung of any remaining moisture to be shipped off to landfill in little cakes — is not salvageable, according to the engineer. He said the current building is 60 years old and is under its third use — a new dewatering facility would need to be built, he said.
The landfill is another source of the cost increase — Sneve said the landfill has asked the sewer plant if it could process 30% more leachate, the liquid run-off from the landfill.
While in terms of flow it would be a drop in the bucket — 90,000 to 120,000 gallons per day — Sneve said the pollutants contained in leachate account for 50% of what the plant has to treat. Taking that added load would mean more cost, he said.
Other factors for the increase include building a new facility to consolidate the plant’s lab, administrative offices and maintenance and adding treatments at the plant for phosphorus and nitrogen, which are not currently under regulation but are expected to be in the future.
However, Sneve was quick to point out where a penny could be pinched, stressing the engineers looked for areas where existing equipment could be reused. One area is in the current settling tanks, which would be converted to overflow.
Right now, as Graese has pointed out, when there’s overflow due to rainwater at the plant, raw sewage is released straight into the river. Sneve estimated that happens roughly 50 times a year — according to Sneve, three of the existing four settling tanks could be used for overflow, with the fourth spared to hold sludge.
Efforts to separate rain and sewer lines in high population portions of the city has allowed for rainwater to completely bypass the plant, Graese pointed out during the meeting, thus reducing overflow in the first place.
Sneve said those efforts in sewer line replacement and improvement have led to a downsizing of capacity.
After the meeting, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said seeing the city get closer to a new plant is a good thing, because it’s been a longstanding issue. When Spriggs was on the commission in 2010, she said that’s when she first learned about CSOs (Combined Sewer Outputs) and the city was first placed under a judgement to build a new plant.
“Now we’re looking at a new plant,” she said. “I'm so proud of how far we’ve come. When we put that surcharge on there, people weren’t too happy about it and I can understand that. But our commissions have had the foresight and the discipline to get us to this day.”
Freshman Commissioner Josh Blanton said when looking at the city of Ashland’s sewer system, it’s important to realize it’s not just a system, but a regional one.
“We have a much bigger service area than the city limits,” he said. “We’ll have do what we have to do, but I think there’s a lot of dollars out there can help.”
