ASHLAND Cultural influences permeate a new exhibit at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
“Pamper: A History of Cosmetics and Self-Care” observes every aspect of personal care, from the use of soap to makeup,” curator Heather Whitman said, noting the exhibit covers cosmetics, hair care products and perfumes from the 1920s through the 1990s.
Whitman said Egyptians were likely the first to use makeup — both men and women. Examples include kohl, which was used as eyeliner; eyeshadow in blue or green; and lipstick.
“The Egyptians were big proponents of bodily hygiene,” Whitman said. “They used oils and ointments to clean, soften and protect their skin. Two thousand years later, makeup made its way to the ancient Greeks and Romans. Women used mixtures of plants, lead and mercury to dye their lips and cheeks.”
During the middle ages, cosmetic use spread across Europe. Pale skin was valued and the look was in flour, chalk and even lead. Elizabeth I is noted for her very pale skin which she achieved with lead and vinegar. Makeup use petered out during the Victorian era, as Queen Victoria frowned on the use of cosmetics. Women who wore makeup during this time were considered to be prostitutes.
Makeup made a return in the 1920s, thanks to the rise of Hollywood and the Flapper movement.
Shampoo appeared in the 20th century, rising in popularity with bathing. Proctor and Gamble created the first synthetic shampoo in 1934. Curling the hair may have begun in 1872 with nonelectric curling irons, but rollers could date to the Egyptians. Hair dryers, invented in 1890, took beauty parlors by storm, showing up almost immediately. More portable inventions appeared in 1910.
The exhibit also takes on perfume, deodorant, nail care, shaving, toothpaste, sunscreen and lotion.
On the main floor, the exhibit will run through October.