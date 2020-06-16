ARGILLITE A faulty license plate light led to a “pretty good” marijuana haul early Monday morning, according to Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith.
“It was a pretty good hit,” the sheriff said of the traffic stop out in Argillite.
The traffic stop turned 17 wax sheets of “dabs” — concentrated marijuana wax with a high THC content — estimated to go for $3,000 apiece on the street, Smith said. That’s $51,000 all together.
A search warrant was sworn, leading to the seizure of two guns, at least three-fourths of a pound of marijuana, a dab press, $600 in cash, two scales, amphetamines and steroids, according to the sheriff. The press seized is commonly used in the manufacturing of edibles such as weed-laced gummy bears and brownies, according to the sheriff. No edibles were found at the home, the sheriff noted.
Charges related to the search warrant conducted at the suspect’s home in Argillite are pending, Smith said. The investigation is still ongoing, with at least one arrest additional arrest pending, the sheriff stated.
At a traffic stop on Ky. 207 about seven minutes before 2 a.m., a Greenup County deputy pulled over 21-year-old Justin K. Eldridge for the faulty light, according to a criminal citation. Upon stopping Eldrige, the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming form his 2001 Chevy Silverado, court records show.
Eldridge was asked to step out of the vehicle and gave consent to a search, records show. That’s when deputies turned up a large bag of weed inside a birthday bag in the backseat, along with the dabs sheet, according to court records. A search of the center console also turned two smaller bags of bud, deputies said.
Eldridge was charged in Greenup County District Court with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana greater than 8 ounces and less than 5 pounds (second offense), driving on a suspended license due to DUI (first offense) and driving with a broken license plate light.
Eldridge was being held on a $5,000 bond, per the Greenup County Detention Center records.
Smith said the seizure wasn’t that of a penny-ante peddler.
“You got a little more than $50,000 in the sheets and what we believe is amphetamine and steroids and a quarter pound of bud here,” Smith said. “This isn’t a small-time dealer.”
