ASHLAND The Union on Carter Avenue was the site of a fundraising event on Saturday to raise funds for the upcoming C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum set to open in Ashland in early 2023.
In addition to raising money, the event showcased a preview of items and photographs one will find once the museum opens its doors.
As older generations pass away and families choose to relocate from the region, Black history and experiences in Ashland are at risk of being forgotten or pushed aside.
The purpose of the museum is not only dedicated to presenting Black history, but to preserve and properly document it — allowing it to be ever-present to the community for generations to come.
The endeavor began through a social media group, “Ashland, KY Black History,” a dedicated space for community members to share memories, photographs and connections.
The social media page later blossomed into the concept of a museum, allowing a brick-and-mortar location for Black history and not just isolated to a corner on the internet.
Darrell Smith, the creator of the social media page, and co-founder of the future Black History Museum, was the first African American named to the governing board of Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Smith explained the future museum’s namesake, telling of Professor C.B. Nuckolls, the long-serving principal of Booker T. Washington School in Ashland.
Booker T. Washington was a segregated school during its time, educating Black children from grades 1 through 12 from 1922 until its closing in 1962, nearly a decade after the Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that made segregation in school systems illegal.
Smith said Prof. Nuckolls had to fight vigorously for his students in order to provide necessary materials since the school often only received materials that were outdated and secondhand from white school systems.
Although the materials were lacking, students attending Booker T. Washington did not suffer, and Nuckolls made sure of it, Smith said.
Smith’s great aunt, Bernice Henry, is also a founder of the museum.
Henry was not only an educator for 30 years, but held various positions of activism. Henry was the Vice President of the NAACP, a chairperson of the Ashland Human Rights Commission and the first African American woman to serve on Ashland’s Board of City Commissioners.
Henry recalls desegregation, saying she was among the second graduating class of 1964 from the newly built Paul G. Blazer High School.
Henry said that on top of providing a large amount of Booker T. Washington school memorabilia and various pieces of Black history, the museum hopes to provide individuals with genealogical connections, allowing the tracing of lineages all the way back to the Motherland through online services, completely free.
Henry thanked Smith for his efforts on getting the building ready for move-in and said “It’s such a joy,” to see the turnout for the fundraising event on Saturday.
According to the museum’s webpage, Booker T. Washington school was burned by vandals in 1974, destroying numerous items of memorabilia including photos and trophies.
Saturday’s event showcased displays of remaining class photos and two donated letterman-style patches that once belonged to cheerleaders, as well as other persevering artifacts.
The museum will open as a non-profit at 901 Kilgore Drive hopefully at the beginning of the new year.
Henry said the museum has received thousands in start-up funds, including an anonymous $50,000 donation, but says opening and maintaining the place is proving to be quite expensive.
Donations are possible by using provided links on the museum’s webpage, ashlandblackhistory.com.