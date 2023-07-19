FRANKFORT Preservation Kentucky Tuesday announced a call for nominations for its Excellence in Preservation Awards, which recognize Kentuckians making exceptional contributions to the preservation of the Commonwealth’s rich heritage.
Established in 2012, the awards highlight projects from urban and rural communities, feature a diverse field of recipients and underscore the economic, social, aesthetic and quality-of-life benefits of historic preservation.
Recipients will be recognized during Preservation Kentucky’s annual meeting in September and tickets for that event will go on sale in August.
“Each year, thousands of Kentuckians work tirelessly to preserve Kentucky’s legacy of historic buildings, landscapes and prehistoric sites,” said Betsy Hatfield, Preservation Kentucky’s executive director. “Our Excellence in Preservation Awards are a wonderful way to recognize those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the preservation, rehabilitation and interpretation of our architectural and cultural heritage, and to distinguish best practices in the field.”
How to apply
• Nomination applications are available online at www.preservationkentucky.org or by emailing Preservation Kentucky at PKLeaderAwards@preservationkentucky.org.
• Eleven categories representing a wide range of preservation activities will be recognized.
• No restriction on the year the project was completed or the individual was active.
• Deadline for submission is Friday, Aug. 11.
• Event tickets: Award recipients will receive complimentary tickets.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale in August.
Visit preservationkentucky.org for more information.