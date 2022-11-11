State snowfighters are prepared for the season’s first wintry weather advances on northeastern Kentucky.
Highway technicians in Kentucky Department of Highways District 9, who maintain more than 2,000 miles of state roads in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties, have stockpiled all their salt, prepped all their snow plows, and just last month completed their final training for winter weather duty, according to a press release.
The right equipment includes more than 75 snow plows, brine application tankers and other snow-fighting machines, stated the release. The right resources include tens of thousands of tons of salt, brine, and other ice-busting materials stockpiled in each of the district’s 10 counties.
Weather-watching supervisory teams are on duty and will call out snow plow and salt truck crews as needed throughout Kentucky’s fall, winter and early spring snow season.
When snowstorms hit, crews will be assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state highways on a priority basis — part of the Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.
Visit SnowKY.ky.gov for all updates and information.
Visit KYTC online at https://maps.kytc.ky.gov/snowandicepriorityroutes/ for an interactive map of priority routes statewide.