Several fireworks displays are planned for the area and their Independence Day events.
Boyd County
Ashland
Fireworks are planned for 10 p.m. July 4.
Spectators will not be allowed on the riverfront during the display, but viewers may park downtown to watch.
During the display, TCR, KEE 100 and B97 will present special music from past Summer Motion performers.
Catlettsburg
A Freedom Celebration is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday in Catlettsburg’s downtown and riverfront.
Organizers said the event will include a cruise-in, food trucks, entertainment and arts and crafts. Fireworks are planned for after dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating.
Greenup County
Bellefonte
The 26th annual Fourth of July parade in Bellefonte is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, beginning at 1 p.m. Lineup will start at 12:30 at Community Presbyterian Church at 605 Bellefonte Princess Road.
The Bellefonte Police Department will serve as grand marshals.
Fireworks are set to begin at dusk. Organizer Mike Light said it will be a 35-minute show. Attendees should bring seating, drinks and snacks.
Russell
A parade for children is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and inflatables for children. A gospel music concert featuring two groups will be at 6 p.m. The concert will conclude at 9 p.m.
Greenup
The city of Greenup will have a parade starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lineup is at 5 p.m. in front of Music’s Funeral Home. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bike, golf cart, tractor, side by side, dog, cat, children and selves in patriotic decorations. Judging will begin at 5:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 5:45 p.m.
Lawrence County
Events are planned throughout the county.
Louisa will have a parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with free live bluegrass music all afternoon. Attendees should bring their own seating. Fireworks will conclude the events.
In Fallsburg, a parade is planned for 4 p.m.
Yatesville Lake marina will be the site of games at 3 p.m. and a boat show at 5 p.m.
Fun in the Park is scheduled in Blaine at the community center beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until dark, when fireworks will be presented by the Blaine Volunteer Fire Department.