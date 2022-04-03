EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of several stories pertaining to the primary election set to appear in The Daily Independent on a regular basis until mid-May. Every single race may not be listed in this particular story. The rest of the stories will focus on specific races.
Another election is on the horizon — six Tuesdays from now, to be exact — so it’s the perfect time to get an understanding of just how important May 17’s primary election is in the area.
The Daily Independent will cover a number of races, but will especially concentrate a good deal of its efforts on the tri-county area of Boyd, Greenup and Carter as voters gear up for mid-May polls.
The following are some of the most notable races heading into the primary election (including a few related races in which the general election will factor in more):
Boyd County
The Primary has no impact on two of the three districts (2 and 3), as the General matchups are already set: Jeremy Holbrook-R vs. Larry Brown-D and Randy Stapleton-R vs. Cynthia Sturgill-D.
However, three men are vying to become the Republican candidate for District 1 — Keith Watts (incumbent), Joseph Blair and David Salisbury. Heather Moore-Frame and Kenny Messer are aiming the Democrat spot.
The Ashland City Commission will narrow from a field of nine to eight based on Primary results. Incumbents Josh Blanton, Amanda Clark, Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs hope for smooth sailing through May, while challengers Chuck Williams, David Williams, Dwain Porter, Rochelle Herring and Becky Miller are trying to get into the group of final eight.
Republicans Jamie Reihs and Terry Clark will face off in order for a chance to go up against Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods-D in November.
Boyd County Constable, District 1, will be decided in May as the only contenders are three Republicans — Brian Ramsdell, Corey Rice and William Steen.
Jack Gallaher has District 2 sewn up. Richard Vanhoose-R vs. George Daniels-D is a race for the general election in District 3.
The primary election has no bearing on Clerk (DJ Rymer-D vs. Kevin Johnston-R), Attorney (Pat Hedrick-D, Curtis Dotson-R) or Judge (Devon Reams vs. Anna Ruth). Judge-Executive Eric Chaney is unopposed in May and November.
Again, not every single race is noted in this particular story.
Greenup County
It’s a four-person race for the Greenup County Commission’s District 1 seat, and it will be decided on May 17. Four Republicans — Talmadge McPeek, Raymond Davis, Derrick Bradley and Kathryn Osborne — are making a charge for the spot.
In District 2, Republicans Mark Elkins and Lee Wireman are duking it out for a chance to take on Democrat Irvin Fannin Jr. in the general election.
Republicans Earnie Duty II and Zachary Hale will try to represent their party against Democrat Randy Ashley in District 3.
With Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman retiring, Democrats Tommy Crump and Kim Fannin-Mullins will try to emerge from the Primary race to ultimately face Andrew Imel-R in the general election.
The Sheriff’s race consists of two Republicans — current Sheriff Matt Smith and Shannon Worthington. The winner will take on Richard Diamond-D.
Jailer Mike Worthington has competition within the party. Larry Pancake is a sheriff’s deputy running for the spot. Either Worthington or Pancake will be pitted against Leonard Cooper-D in the General race.
Both the District 2 and District 3 constables will be determined in May. In District 2, the race features Republicans Justin Kenneth Taylor and Eric Hurst. Steve Allen, Lenard Hall and Tammie Womack are the Republican candidates in District 3.
William Gilbert will serve as the District 1 constable.
The primary election has no impact on judge-executive (Bobby Hall-R vs. Tom Clay-D) and county attorney (Mike Wilson-D vs. Matt Warnock-R). Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter is retiring.
The position of PVA is uncontested. It’s Tony Quillen’s.
Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud, District Court Judge Paul Craft, Family Court Judge Jeffrey Preston and County Coroner Neil Wright are all running unopposed.
Several mayoral spots will be up for grabs come November.
Carter County
Four Democrats, three Republicans and one independent comprise the judge-executive field after Mike Malone elected to not file.
Either Dustin Howard, Bobby Hall, Chester Highly or Charles Wallace will represent the Democrat Party in November. On the Republican side, it’s a three-person race — Vick Adams, Brad Brammell and Brandon Burton. Independent Duane Suttles will take on the Republican and Democrat come November.
The Republican Primary will decide the race for Carter County Jailer. Incumbent R.W. Boggs will face challengers Buddy Grayson, Wade Thompson and Bob Bowling.
The Sheriff’s race doesn’t matter until the general election, in which Eric Ross-D and Jeff May-R will figuratively square off.
Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips, Family Court Judge Jeniffer Barker Neice and District Court Judge Rupert Without are running without opposition.
98th District
Another local race affecting the newspaper’s coverage area is the 98th District in the State House of Representatives. Incumbent Dr. Danny Bentley-R is going up against Primary challenger James (Jamie) Campbell. The winner will be uncontested in November.
