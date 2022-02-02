ASHLAND Folks in northeastern Kentucky should expect ice Thursday evening into Friday morning, but the amount is still up in the air.
With last year’s ice disaster still fresh in the public’s mind, local agencies are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties.
The Storm
Spencer Adkins, Chief Meteorologist for WOWK Channel 13, said two factors are still up in the air with the storm: how long the freezing lasts and where it could track.
“If this storm shifts 10, 20 miles, that can be all the difference,” Adkins said. “If it stays where it is tracking now, it’s a Portsmouth problem, but if it shifts, it could be a Huntington problem.”
As of Wednesday at noon, Adkins said projections were showing a quarter-inch of ice in Ashland, with more accumulation likely farther west into Carter and Greenup counties. However, the projections are showing Ashland will be right on the cusp between little icing issues and major icing issues.
Preceding the storm will be heavy rains, with up to 2 inches possible, Adkins said.
“We have warm coming into it, so that helps. But the question is, when will it switch over and how long it will last?” Adkins said. “There’s going to be a little bit of flooding risk with all the rain and there’s a problem that standing water could freeze into Friday morning.”
While the switch over is still hard to pinpoint, Adkins said by evening freezing is highly likely. The extent of the icing comes down to how cold it gets — a 2-degree change could make the difference between turning the roads into an ice rink or seeing minor accumulations.
Another factor is the size of the droplets, Adkins said.
“Big droplets don’t freeze as much, because when they hit the ground, they splash,” he said. “If it’s a misting drizzle, that’s bad. That will freeze instantly on contact.”
When talking ice, Adkins said it’s important to note there’s a difference in accumulation on the ground and on the tree limbs. Radial ice accumulation is the measurement of the accumulation on the trees, which is roughly 40% of what is accumulated on the ground, Adkins said.
One thing the meteorologist can’t measure is how this will affect the trees, he said. The current projections could bring down limbs or small trees, depending on the amount of ice, Adkins said. But which trees are primed to fall is hard to say.
“There’s a lot of physical factors on the ground that can’t be measured,” Adkins said. “We don’t know how many trees were weakened from the storm last year and how many of those trees are ready to come down on power lines. I don’t think there will be enough for power lines to fall down by themselves.”
Coming into Friday, the freezing rain could turn to sleet and snow before moving out. Saturday will be clear, hovering around freezing and Sunday should get toward highs of nearly 40.
That’s a silver lining, according to Adkins.
“We don’t have the same scenario from last year, where we saw three storms in a row with no thawing,” he said. “So this should be a single-day weather event.”
Prepping
In Boyd, the county and Ashland are ready, having learned lessons from the last year’s storms.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the county is gearing up with generators on stand-by in case of power loss to the water and sewer pump stations — he said the generators are ready to be lent out to Ashland if need be.
The county salt barn is still three-fourths full and all trucks are ready to hit the roads, Chaney said.
A warming center has been ready in the conference room of the roads department, just in case of wide outages, Chaney said.
“Whether we get half an inch or even three-quarters of an inch, we’re ready to go full bore on this,” he said. “I feel like we learned a lot of lessons last year and we’re implementing them.”
While not necessarily a county responsibility, Chaney said Kentucky Power has done a lot of work over the last year since the ice storm to clean up the right of ways for power lines to keep trees from knocking out the power.
The Office of Emergency Management also has an emergency operation center ready for Thursday, Chaney said.
In Ashland, City Manager Mike Graese said the city is ready to hook up some of the generators from the county and have also improved electrical connections to the various pump stations in case of outages.
The streets and fire departments are ready for downed trees, although Graese said he thinks last year’s storm probably took care of that problem.
“I think a lot of the trees that were weak and ready to come down did last year,” he said. “But we’re ready just in case.”
Unlike last year, when the city had to call in salt from Boyd County, Graese said the salt reserves are plentiful.
Ashland’s biggest challenge could come after the storm, if the ground goes from freezing to a rapid thaw, causing water pipes to burst, according to Graese.
“Our challenge will be in the utilities,” he said. “If we have those kinds of conditions coming out of this storm, we could have another spat like did last week.”
At state roads, spokesman Allen Blair said crews are getting the chains on the truck and are loading up for whatever Old Man Winter has to throw at them.
With all the rain coming down before the ice, Blair said pretreatment is impossible, because any salt put down would be washed away.
So when the rain changes over to ice, Blair said crews will have to work quick.
“In those first few hours of the ice, the crews will have to be out there getting as much salt on the roads to keep the ice from adhering to the roads,” he said. “We’ll have the plows out, too, but the more we can keep from sticking on the roads, the better.”
Blair was clear that while the road crews will do their best to keep the roads passable, they won’t be able to get them entirely clear until after the storm has passed.
“When we’re out there, we’re doing what we can but the road will continue to ice up behind the truck,” Blair said. “Ice is a different ball game than snow. We can’t push it off to the side like with snow. We will try to do what we can and hit the road with everything we got.”
Motorists are asked to hunker down and stay off the roads until after the storm passes.
