CATLETTSBURG Despite a pandemic, farmers are gearing up for the annual farmers markets in the area.
Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension Agent for horticulture, said some markets are open and some and preparing for their first day, but under specific conditions.
“We will be adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, so I hope customers will be patient and understanding, as we will only be allowed to have so many shoppers at a time in the selling area due to this, but I hope everyone will come out and support their local farmers,” Bowling said.
The markets are expected to open next week and continue through the end of October.
Bowling said planning for the season was difficult, as there were no face-to-face meetings and several farmers didn’t have the technology to meet online, which was especially difficult as plans included how to social distance.
“Everybody will have to wear gloves and masks and farmers can have only one or two people in their booth at a time, depending on how big their booth is,” she said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.”
She said they will use a number system to keep the numbers of people in the KDMC market low.
Gov. Andy Beshear has another rule to live by when it comes to a farmers market, Bowling said: “If you pick it up without a gloved hand, you buy it.”
Bowling said there might be a drive-through style market at the Kyova Mall.
“We are hoping that our customers will be very patient and understanding as we get started and adjust to this type of selling model,” she said. “And please remember you are going to get fresh, locally grown produce and help support a local farm family.”
Despite the pandemic and the fear that many still have about getting out and mingling, Bowling said she is hopeful the markets will be busy this summer.
“We are hoping we will see a larger volume of sales this year due to this crisis and the fact that our health and well being is important to stay healthy to fight off this virus, and fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables and meats are a good way to have a healthy diet,” she said.
In Boyd County, farmers markets will be from 2 to 6 p.m. or sellout Thursdays at King’s Daughters Medical Center parking lot and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Kyova Mall parking lot.
Bowling said opening markets could be a learning curve.
“Farmers are a food source and a necessity,” she said. “They can operate but must follow the rules.”
As of press time, Greenup County farmers market was meeting to iron out final details on how the market would work this year.
Linda Hieneman, Greenup County Extention agent for agriculture, said they will follow the same guidelines as Boyd County. The goal is to open June 6.
“When we open, we ask customers to wear masks to the markets and that they observe 6-foot distancing rules,” Hieneman said. “We’re just going to do our best and hope for the best.”
Minimum requirements and guidance for Kentucky Direct Farm Marketing Operations, issued May 20 by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, requires, among other things, signs requesting social distancing, barriers at checkout, limiting the number of employees and customers entering, exiting or gathering, offering drop-off or curbside service, no sampling and no cooking demonstrations.
In Carter County, the farmers market board will meet in mid-June to decide times and locations.
(606) 326-2661 |
What’s in Season
June
Strawberries, blueberries, cherries, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, greens, potatoes, rhubarb, broccoli.
July
Tomatoes, summer squash, potatoes, peppers, peaches, apples, beans, blackberries, cabbage, cantaloupes, celery, carrots, cucumbers, eggplant.
August
Pears, beets, blueberries, boysenberries, gooseberries, nectarines, pears.
SOURCE: PICKYOUROWN.ORG