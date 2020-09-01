Any activity requires an amount of preparation, and this is seldom more important than before engaging in strenuous and prolonged activity such as sports. At this time of year when school teams have or will soon return to the playing field after the summer off season, it is important for student athletes to remember to be prepared and follow the proper warm up routines.
Greenup County High School athletic trainer Amy Crum said preparation is one part of their training these students can’t ignore.
“You should always begin with the proper stretching and warmup exercises,” Crum said. “This will prepare you for activity, and it will also reduce the chance of injury.”
Crum said that everyone responds to activity based upon a variety of factors, but that stretching and warming up has benefits for anyone engaged in activity, even those that aren’t sports-related.
“A good warmup routine always helps, and you can tailor it to the activity,” she said. And some warmups can be a slowed or gradually increasing version of the activity itself. “If you are going to jog, then you can start out with a slow, then brisk walk. If you are going to run, then begin with a walk then a slow jog. This gets the muscles moving and prepares them for what you are going to ask them to do. And you should always pay attention to stretches.”
“It’s very important to have a full range of motion and strength in your joints,” Crum said. One of the ways to ensure this is to treat your body with respect and give it the preparation it needs. When the range of motion and strength is developed, it can even decrease the time necessary to recover from an injury if it should occur.
“That’s another reason why flexibility and range of motion exercise are so important. We need to use the joints in the way they were intended to build up strength and durability,” Crum said. To do this, Crum said it is important to exercise to your limits within a “pain-free” range.
“You want to train within the pain-free range, but you need to push to increase flexibility and mobility,” Crum said. “Just exercise as you normally would. If there is a little bit of pain you can work through it. But you need to be aware that if it is causing you a lot of pain to do any exercise then you shouldn’t risk hurting yourself. And if the exercise causes severe pain, you should back off immediately and see a physician.”
Anything more than what could be considered normal “aches and pains” should be checked immediately because there might be something structurally wrong that you didn’t know existed, Crum said. Athletes especially might not stop to consider whether or not pain has crossed into a serious zone, given their desire to compete at their peak of fitness, and can sometimes be driven too far by their desire to compete.
“If you consider a pain scale from 0 to 10 and your pain is anywhere in the upper level, then it has gone beyond normal,” Crum said. “And I would definitely seek attention at that point.”
Crum said that a pain that lasts several days isn’t normal soreness.
“I always tell my athletes that if it is a persistent pain that lasts more than a few days, we definitely need to get it checked out,” Crum said. “If I send an athlete to the doctor and there is no improvement in seven days, then the physician needs to investigate it further.”
And the training rules athletes follow can also be adopted at least in part by older individuals or those who aren’t athletes, Crum said. “All soreness usually takes a couple of days to ease off,” she said. “If you just overwork yourself and are sore, then that should go away in a few days. But if it persists then it’s a little more alarming.”
There are several other things which affect movement and overall soreness, Crum said.
“A well-balanced diet and good hydration will help all of your joints,” Crum said. This will also contribute to overall health and decrease the potential for injury. Still, injuries do happen, she said, and it is important that if you are injured that you allow your body to heal properly before placing the demands of strenuous exercise on the injury. “Seven to 10 days is a good time frame to see improvement,” she said. After that point it is also a good idea to ease back into exercise.
“You have to base your recovery upon your range of motion and pain level,” Crum said. “Everyone is different and heals differently, even from the same type of injury. If you aren’t getting a good range of motion and you are still in pain, then you should continue to rest and recuperate. And if you aren’t able to do daily activities with severe pain then you aren’t healed and shouldn’t be doing exercises.”
Crum said that the key is preparation to strengthen and improve flexibility and paying attention to your body when recovering because everyone heals at varying rates and responds differently to treatments. But, with the proper preparation and effort, everyone can achieve better and longer lasting health both on and off the field.