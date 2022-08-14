A Greenup County packaging company will close before the end of the year, forcing 80 people to lose their jobs.
Pregis Corporation announced on Friday that it intends to close its Wurtland facility sometime in November.
The statement read as follows: “The regretful decision to close the Wurtland facility is due to the discontinuation of a key ingredient required to manufacture polypropylene foam material, the only product this facility produces. Despite exhaustive efforts to find a suitable replacement for the manufacturing component, we have been unable to do so, leaving us with no choice but to cease manufacturing operations for the Microfoam product line. The decision in no way reflects the performance of our Wurtland employees. We are working closely with the local resources and the USW to help ease the transition of this unavoidable situation.”
Pregis Corporation is headquartered in Chicago.