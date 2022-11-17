The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issued an alert on Wednesday that the area should expect an increase in overdose activity in the next 36 hours.
Although the alert included only West Virginia counties, neighboring Cabell County was listed within the overdose alert — meaning it's a matter of time before the possible "bad batch" makes it across the river to Boyd County.
The alert states that illicit drugs are unpredictable and can be fatal.
Users are urged to not use alone and to have Narcan nearby if they choose to partake despite the risk.
Boyd County EMS director Brent Turvey said that, in this environment, it's important to stay prepped.
Turvey said that without looking at statistics, he would estimate that Boyd EMS responds to roughly a dozen overdose calls a week, but during a heightened episode — like the one possibly looming — they can respond to as many as 20 in a day.
Turvey said that while responding to multiple overdoses can tax resources, each call is high priority and by staying prepared with extra resources, Boyd EMS aims to be able to respond appropriately.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said overdose activity fluctuates often, depending on what drugs people are using and what's available to them in the area.
Hammond believes the coroner's office is on track to match the numbers from last year — with 70 overdose-related deaths for the year.
"The other day there were three overdose calls within a matter of three to four hours," Hammond said. That gave his department a glaring warning sign that something lethal had entered the county.
Hammond said combinations of heroin and fentanyl used to be the common dynamic. "You could watch that like clockwork, 17 overdoses in one day."
Now Hammond says the drug of choice has switched to methamphetamines and fentanyl, which could still be a lethal concoction, but the availability of Narcan has not only saved numerous lives — it prevents resources from being stretched so thin.
Hammond voiced concern that a local grant from the University of Kentucky that provides Narcan to community members is at risk of running out.
"Our numbers will go just astronomical without that," Hammond said.
(606) 326-2652 |