SUMMIT A team of local fifth-graders will head to Philadelphia to present a state championship project on a national stage.
The Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) winning team — also called the “Math Cats” — is comprised of Carson Holbrook, Eli Slone, Ben Smith, Declan Ward and Connor York.
The Math Cats were recognized on Tuesday night at a special Boyd County School Board meeting for receiving the first-place prize for their K-5 Project.
The project, according to STLP coach and Summit Media Specialist Letitia Rudie, consisted of the students coding and designing online multiplication games for third-graders.
As part of the project, the students went to Rupp Arena last week- alongside 13,000 other competitors, to present their project for a series of judging.
Rudie said the project has been in the works since the winning team members were fourth-graders.
Last year, the students didn’t advance, but Rudie said the team took the judges’ critiques to heart and worked diligently to suit their project to the required state technology standards and rubric.
Rudie, who has headed STLP for 10-plus years, said the rubric required students to come up with a project that would have a community impact.
The students narrowed their project to assisting students with math, aiming to make learning multiplication tables fun and engaging. Rudie said the students reached out to multiple area teachers to implement their coded game to their students.
The online game includes several different modules and themes and is now utilized in six elementary schools across three different districts.
Rudie said the team began coding tutorials in the school’s library but utilized their indoor recess time, and even time at home, to perfect their site.
“These are 21st Century kids,” Rudie said, explaining the importance of using technology to teach collaboration, creativity, communication and critical thinking skills.
Summit Elementary School Principal Sean Stewart said the school’s winning STLP team was the first group from Boyd County to secure a first-place state win on the elementary school level.
Stewart explained the moment he watched the students win on a livestream.
“The kids didn’t realize,” Stewart said, as the announcer had other teams exit the stage, leaving Summit’s team as the winners.
“It was emotional and so precious to watch,” Stewart said.
Stewart said it’s common for sports to receive celebrations after big wins but reassured that, at Summit, academic wins are celebrated just as highly.
“Mrs. Rudie is spectacular. She works with the entire team, so she’s tuned into what it takes to win and it shows,” Stewart said.