Infection rates are dropping and an increasing number of teachers have received vaccinations, but schools will need to continue taking precautions for months, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“While widespread vaccination is likely to expedite the return to normalcy, the exponential spread of the COVID-19 virus and new variants will remain a threat to communities for many months. Even after fully vaccinating faculty and staff, schools must carefully consider the way they operate in-person schooling,” the KDE explained in a guidance document.
Continued precautions are vital because vaccinations prevent severe illness but not infection, and will not stop those infected from spreading the disease, according to the KDE. Further, the vaccine has not been approved for children so students cannot receive it, so they can still get sick and carry the virus home. That increases the risk of spreading in the community.
Because of the risk, the state is leaving in force executive orders requiring safety precautions including social distancing, mask wearing, screening, sanitation and contact tracing.
The KDE also is encouraging continued use of the four-color system for deciding whether to teach in person, virtually or a combination of the two. Schools will have to continue to offer completely virtual instruction for students who request it.
They also will have to accommodate staffers who want alternative or virtual work if the staffers have certain high-risk health issues. The accommodations must continue at least seven days after the final vaccine dose. The accommodation rule does not apply to staffers who decline the vaccine unless they do so under CDC or FDA recommendation.
The KDE also recommended strict quarantine procedures even after faculty and staff have received vaccinations.
Those who have not been vaccinated should quarantine 14 days after exposure, although the period can be reduced to 10 days without testing if daily monitoring reveals no symptoms, and after seven days if testing comes back negative and there are no symptoms.
The new recommendations come as new case rates are declining, including in Northeast Kentucky. State health department figures Monday showed new case rates for the past seven days at 29.7 per hundred thousand population in Boyd County, 22.4 in Greenup and 10.7 in Carter County.
That takes Greenup and Carter out of the red, or highest-risk zone, with Boyd not far behind.
"Students understand the need for continued masking and social distancing and everyone has been cooperative, which leads me to believe that soon we can bring more students back to class," Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea said.
That will require student and family support to minimize exposure, she said. Her district will continue communication with families about precautions and enforcement of masking and distancing policies.
More Greenup students are returning from virtual to in-person classes, she said. Parents have been calling to ask about the district's hybrid offering — in which half of in-person students come to school Monday and Tuesday and the other half attend Thursday and Friday. That means parents want their children in school but want to be sure they will not be in crowded classrooms, she said.
School officials say communication with parents is vital in maintaining safety practices over the long haul. "We need to establish an atmosphere of trust. Teachers need to model appropriate behaviors and we need to continue to set student expectations and expect kids and staff to follow them," Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard said.
In some districts, some staffers who initially declined vaccinations are changing their minds. A few more in Boyd County opted in when the first group went for their second doses, and some have gotten the vaccine via other avenues of eligibility, Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
The same is true in Greenup, and that may be because latecomers saw their colleagues tolerating the vaccine without problems, Moresea said.
Health departments and King's Daughters Medical Center, which is administering the vaccines, have been helpful in adding more appointments, they said.
With falling case rates, Carter has added a four-day-per-week in-person option, Superintendent Ronnie Dotson said. The option is available to all students as long as there is room for appropriate distancing, but the district is suggesting the option for students who have struggled with virtual instruction, he said. That includes students with inadequate internet connectivity.
The four-day option will bring children to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday reserved for teachers to catch up on virtual-education work, he said.
Carter will continues to offer its hybrid two-day-per-week option.
Currently the district has plenty of space if it uses gymnasiums, libraries and other spaces for classrooms, he said. About 35% of Carter students currently are attending in-person classes. "To be honest, I feel like we are almost begging people to come back to school," he said.