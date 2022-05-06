ASHLAND Residents of Ashland gathered in Broadway Square on Thursday to take part in the National Day of Prayer.
The event was cosponsored by the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club, with speakers taking to the Judd Stage.
The Commonwealth Quartet and Steve Evans provided music for the event.
Master of Ceremonies Marty Gute welcomed everyone and spoke briefly about the different locations where the event had been held over the years.
“But this is the first time here, and I am going to title it Prayer on the Square,” Gute said to applause, adding that it would be the first of many.
Speaker Gertrude Tackett was ill and could not attent, but her daughter, Ellen Keaton, read a speech Tackett prepared.
In the speech, Tackett shared her experience with faith and the effectiveness of prayer to change lives, and encouraged those present to use the power of prayer to strengthen their own faith and those of Christians throughout the country and the world.
Speaker Nathan Sayre, director of the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Huntington, also spoke of the power of prayer to change lives.
Sayre pointed out that prayer is an active contract between man and God, and needs to be followed with actions. Urging Christians that simply praying is only the beginning of that contract, Sayre said that Christians need to be willing to do God’s work. He cited a Bible passage referencing that the harvest was plentiful, but the laborers were few.
“Walk in him,” Sayre quoted. “If we call ourselves Christians, then we are commanded to walk in his footsteps.”
Dr. Matt Shamblin, Senior Pastor of Rose Hill Baptist Church, also spoke on the power and the necessity of prayer.
“Prayer is the pipeline to the world’s greatest untapped resource,” Shamblin said. “And that is the power of God. The fruit of prayer comes from humility. That it is man asking for the blessing of God and forgiveness. And if people pray sincerely, then God is faithful to answer.
At the end of the program, Gute said a group has been meeting at the city building every Monday for more than 20 years to pray for the city, and for the health and guidance of not only Ashland, but the entire region and beyond.
Prayer, Gute said, is not an occasional thing, but people should be in a constant attitude of prayer daily.