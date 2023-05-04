ASHLAND For the first time in three years, the National Day of Prayer breakfast was conducted in person in Ashland.
For the last 25 years, King’s Daughters Medical Center has sponsored the event, but due to COVID-19, the event was conducted virtually. The Rev. Dr. Scott Hill, executive director of community engagement, said he’s been to every single event except for one.
“That year, my daughter was born,” he said. “I was in the delivery room while it was going on.”
The Ashland Train Station was packed bright and early with attendees from all walks of life — political and business leaders and the humble worker bees who keep Ashland moving.
Marlana VanHoose, a blind young woman from Johnson County who has shared her testimony and faith throughout the country, sang the National Anthem to kick off the event.
The Rev. Stanley McDonald presided over the invocation and blessing of the food. As attendees ate breakfast, Michael Frederick played the piano.
Then various community members gave prayers for the Seven Pillars of the community: Military (Staff Sgt. Fred Boggs), Government (Scott Butcher), Family (Kim Grooms), Business (the Rev. Jason Crum), Education (Karen Gearhart), Religion (the Rev. Jason Caudill), Arts and Entertainment (Bernice Henry).
While each prayer was tailored specifically for their respective fields, one theme rang through them all — a call for unity and God’s counsel in all matters.
Caudill’s addition to the program was a last-minute change, but probably brought about some of the most powerful testimony of the morning. Caudill said he lost two close uncles and a 2-year-old grandson in a matter of days, and then had a tree fall into his house and his daughter go into emergency surgery twice.
“If it wasn’t for prayer, I couldn’t have made it through this,” he said. “God saw me through it. We need to have our churches open, no matter the name above the door, for all those who are lost and hurting.”
A performance by VanHoose of “I Can Only Imagine” brought the faithful to their feet in praise, uplifting the spirit and bringing down the house.
Father Andrew Garner, of Holy Family, closed out the event.