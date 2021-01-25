FRANKFORT Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles and Kentucky farm groups are highlighting changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) benefiting Kentucky agricultural producers.
PPP provides forgivable loans to small businesses to pay employees to keep them on the payroll. The Small Business Administration (SBA) opened an application round with new rules on Jan. 15 after Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package in December.
According to an analysis by the American Farm Bureau, the package:
• Allocated an additional $284 billion in funding for a second round of PPP loans;
• Clarified that allowable expenses that had been paid for with forgiven PPP loans may be counted as a business deduction for income tax purposes without limitation;
• Cut in half the qualifying reduction in gross revenue from 50 percent to 25 percent;
• Expanded eligible expenses to include personal protective equipment for workers and adaptive costs in addition to previous eligible expenses of payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities; and
• Changed the metrics for loans from net farm income to gross income for farmers who file taxes as sole proprietors.
The Paycheck Protection Program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration and approved lenders. To locate an eligible PPP lender, visit sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find.