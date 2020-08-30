Ashland native Jim Powers was the person everyone thought of first when a question of local history came up. His knowledge of the area was unmatched and encyclopedic, making him the go-to person whenever someone needed information concerning a place or person from the area. Powers died on Thursday.
Powers’ passion was in genealogy, but it went beyond a single family; it encompassed the entire community. Those who knew him best said Powers wanted to know all of the families in the area, as well as how they were connected to each other.
“Jim was instrumental in setting up the genealogy section,” said Jim Kettel, Director of the Genealogy Department at the Boyd County Public Library. Kettel was Powers’ supervisor after the latter came out of retirement. “If you were looking for a specific book, he could tell you where to find it. And if it was one he was closely attached to, he could tell you the color of the book and the color of the lettering on the spine.”
Powers, Kettel said, was responsible for much of the resource material in the genealogy section.
“He has been a local historian for decades,” Kettel said. “He grew up not far from the library, just a couple of blocks.” With only an interruption for his time in the service and time spent earning a master’s degree, Powers had lived most of his life in Ashland. Powers even bought a house on 14th Street, Kettel said, because he wanted to be in the downtown area, and of course close to the library, where he worked for decades, through retirements that didn’t quite last and re-retirements, as Kettel put it. Powers was thirsty for knowledge and wanted to be close to the well.
Kettel said that everyone he had ever known loved Powers; and there were many obvious reasons why.
“He had a quick wit and an absolutely wonderful sense of humor,” Kettel said. “And he knew details about Ashland that everyone else had forgotten. Maybe those things weren’t important to people at the time, so they didn’t focus on them much. But Jim remembered. And he always enjoyed talking to the public as they came into the library. That might be one of the ways he learned so much.”
Powers was a fixture at the Ashland Library, and he served in many different capacities including time as the Library Director, before his first “retirement.”
“Once he came back from retirement, he was in the genealogy department,” Kettel said. “And he really enjoyed interacting with people and helping them find the answers to their questions.”
Kettel said whether it was a relatively simple question or a more in-depth question, Powers would jump in and do everything he could to help. Given his broad and deep knowledge of the families in Ashland, more often than not, his help was equal to the task.
Debbie Cosper, Boyd County Public Library’s director, has many fond memories of Powers as well.
“The Ashland area has lost a lot of history with him,” Cosper said. “He was an amazing person, and he just knew everything.”
Cosper has been in the area for 17 years but is originally from out west. When she filled the spot vacated by Powers’ retirement, she knew nothing about the area. But Powers, she said, was quick to remedy that. “You could literally ask him anything about Ashland, and he would know it,” she said. “He was a true gem, and definitely a gem in our genealogy crown. He was quite a man.
“He was such a fun person and a supporter of me and the library and where we were going,” Cosper continued. “I am definitely going to miss him.”
Carol Allen, of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, said that Powers was a part of the museum for years, and that his help was virtually limitless.
Powers, she said, was also the museum’s first treasurer and one of its founding members.
“He was probably Ashland’s greatest historian ever,” Allen said. “Jim has been a member of the Highlands museum for years and served us in so many different capacities. His last position was on the advisory board, and he just brought so much to the table.
“One thing he helped us tremendously with was Walking with the Past.” Allen added.
During Walking with the Past, people would come to the museum for dinner, and then be shuttled to the cemetery, where reenactors would perform speeches in character of the those they were intended to represent.
Powers, she said, always gave speeches as the head of the Poage family, founders of Poage’s Landing, which eventually became Ashland.
“He could tell the story, and give you the history of the person, and he knew about the family and the house they lived in. I honestly don’t think there will ever be anyone like him again,” Allen said.
Sue Dowdy, the Director of Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Powers was of enormous help as a source of local history, especially in the Walking with the Past.
“He was instrumental with Walking with the Past,” Dowdy said. “He was one of the characters on the walk, and he loved doing that because he knew the history of the cemetery. He'd actually planned on being part of it this year.
“Jim was absolutely our go-to person when people would come into this office and ask us about the history of Ashland,” Dowdy said. “We'd call the library or call his home phone number, and he knew everything about anything we asked. I don't know how to put it, that's just the way it was. He was always there to help people and wanted young people to learn and old people to learn — he wanted all people to learn. He loved this community so much. He studied it and I don't know what this town is going to do without him.”
“He was a fine person and a good friend. He never failed to return a phone call; he answered the calls and responded quickly,” she said. “He actually scripted the Ashland Tour our office has had for years that included landmarks and old buildings around town. That's just how important he was to this office and this town. ... He loved life, loved to dance and loved to go to the Paramount gala every year with a librarian friend from Lexington. He loved going to Keeneland, and he just liked all the traditions of his home state and his community.”
Powers definitely enjoyed the respect and friendship of his colleagues, but he also has many friends who thought the world of him, and who think his passing leaves a void that cannot be filled.
Pat Baer is an Ashland High School Alum and classmate of Powers.
“I have known him since the seventh grade,” Baer said. “I will miss him.”
And another alum, Judy McCoy, added that Powers had a good sense of humor and he was caring about others.
The Class of 1958 got together for lunches and parties about once a month, classmate Rhrea Howard said.
“Jimmy was in our class, had been chairman of class reunions for quite a few years,” Howard said. “He belonged to the Country Club, and until he got sick, he would take us all there for lunch. We all loved Jimmy, and the first time he was in the nursing home, we all got in a van and went out to aggravate him, but he liked us and liked the attention he got from us. He was a good guy. A lot of information is going with him. He knew a whole lot of things. He'll be missed.”