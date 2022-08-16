Kentucky Power and WYMT are partnering to present the third annual Power Up The Pantry event with a goal of replenishing depleted area food pantries in Kentucky.
Power Up The Pantry is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with three dropoff locations for food and charitable gifts. They will benefit state community agencies served by God’s Pantry Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank.
Dropoff locations are as follows: Ashland’s Central Park at the end of Chuck Woolery Boulevard, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Medical Mall off Black Gold Boulevard in Hazard and the Kentucky Power Service Center in Coal Run off U.S. Route 23 near Pikeville.
Past Power Up The Pantry events collected more than $18,000 and 13,000 pounds of food — equating to 18,500 meals for those suffering from food insecurities.
God’s Pantry supplies more than 400 food pantries and meal programs in central and eastern Kentucky.
Facing Hunger, based in Huntington, serves food pantries in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties.
If interested in donating, make checks payable to God’s Pantry Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank. Email info@facinghunger.org or info@godspantry.com for more information.