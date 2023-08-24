ASHLAND The fourth annual Power Up the Pantry event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, at three locations across eastern Kentucky, according to a news release.
Kentucky Power and WYMT partner for this food donation and fundraiser to help replenish depleted area food pantries and help fight increasing food insecurity in the region, according to the release.
Non-perishable food and charitable gifts collected for Power Up the Pantry benefit local agencies supported by God’s Pantry Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank.
Donation drop-off will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following places:
• Ashland: Kentucky Power, 1645 Winchester Ave.
• Hazard: ARH Medical Mall, 210 Black Gold Blvd.
• Pikeville: Kentucky Power Service Center, 3249 N. Mayo Trail
“Power Up the Pantry is critical as a means to collectively address hunger in Kentucky by organizing efforts to bring hunger to the forefront of the public’s understanding,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, Facing Hunger Food Bank’s CEO.
Lanette Pinson, of God’s Pantry, said it is an effective way to raise awareness of the needs of local pantries and food banks that are working diligently to provide food for communities.
“We are currently feeding one in seven Kentuckians,” Pinson said.
Since the first annual Power Up the Pantry event in 2019, nearly $60,000 has been donated and thousands of pounds of food have been collected.