ASHLAND Non-perishable food drives set up at three different locations Thursday in eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky Power and WYMT partnered up for the Fourth Annual Power Up the Pantry event to help stock food pantries across Kentucky. Donation drives were set up in three cities — Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland.
Sarah Nusbaum, Corporate Cooperation Manager of Kentucky Power, said the drive is important to help feed unfortunate families facing food insecurities.
“Our goal is to collect food, donations and help fight food insecurities. It’s important to help those in need,” Nusbaum said. “Feeding our communities is our initiative and we appreciate the people who understand what we are trying to do.”
Nusbaum said the drive is not just about food being donated but making sure families have nutritional options.
“It’s sad to think about how there are people that don’t know what they are going to eat at night, or children not having food to take in their lunch boxes,” she said. “Making a monetary donation to these food banks is a great investment for anyone who wants to give back to their community.”
Samantha Edwards, Chief Development Officer of Facing Hunger Food Bank, was at the scene of the food drive on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
“We serve four counties and a little over 20,000 people in those four counties are facing food insecurities; every one dollar donated we can provide nine meals,” she said. “Ninety-seven cents of every dollar goes right back to our programs.”
Edwards was thankful for the partnership and said its rewarding to be a part of what she said is an incredibly important event.
“We have a fantastic partner — I am incredibly grateful for Kentucky Power’s support; events like these are very important,” she said. “we are all so passionate about our mission.”
The food drives at the following locations began at 8 a.m. on Sept. 14 and will run until 6 p.m. If donating money through checks, they can be written to God’s Pantry Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank.
Hazard — ARH Medical Mall, 210 Black Gold Blvd.
Pikeville — Kentucky Power Service Center, 3249 N. Mayo Trail
Ashland — Kentucky Power, 1645 Winchester Ave.