State highways crews made progress on Thursday clearing snow, ice and fallen trees from roads across northeast Kentucky, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet press release.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, main priority A routes were clear, and priority B and C back roads were mostly clear in many counties but with scattered slush and ice still possible, stated KYTC. Snow was still falling throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.
In Boyd, Carter and Elliott counties — the hardest hit by this week’s ice storms — some back roads remain partly to mostly snow covered and chainsaw crews continue to cut trees to make all routes accessible to snow plows and utility trucks. Access was still restricted along several routes.
Crews in all counties will work both shifts today to try to wrap up road-clearing operations. Tree removal, debris cleanup and plow work could continue into the weekend.
Motorists should remain diligent if traveling, says KYTC. Highway crews will remain on alert to treat roads as needed.
Visit http://GoKy.ky.gov for more information. Get District 9 updates on Twitter (@KYTCDistrict9) and the KYTC District 9 Facebook page.
Power update
As of Thursday morning, about 30,500 customers remained out of power. By Thursday evening, Kentucky Power had restored power to 13,000 customers.
More than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors have been working on service restoration, according to Kentucky Power. Crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee have been assisting Kentucky Power and its business partners.
As of Thursday evening, crews had found 258 broken poles, 196 cross arms and 13 transformers as part of the damage assessment. For example, according to Kentucky Power, in the Hazard area crews worked to hand-set around 40 poles, which is the case in others too. Some of these are in tough locations requiring bull dozers and special equipment.
One of the main focuses remained providing at least broad restoration times, said Kentucky Power.
The breakdown of those without power as of Thursday evening was as follows: Boyd 13,000; Breathitt 500; Carter 5,000; Floyd 375; Greenup 1,400; Johnson 1,500; Lawrence 5,800; Magoffin 1,500; Martin 800; and Perry 1,200.
Report hazardous situations immediately by calling 1-800-572-1113 or 911.
Visit kentuckypower.com/outages, follow @KentuckyPower on Twitter or visit the Kentucky Power Facebook page for more information.
Area Warming Stations
Boyd County
• Boyd County Convention and Arts Center (15605 KY-180 Catlettsburg)is open 24 hours a day. It has chairs and cots; social distancing guidelines will be enforced. National Guard Crews are on site to assist in operations and transportation to the center. Anyone who needs assistance should call Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at 606-393-1801 or 606-393-1842.
Carter County
• First Baptist Church of Grayson (162 North Court Street, Grayson) is open as a warming center. The church is open 24 hours a day.
Rowan County
• A warming center at the Laughlin Building (Morehead University Campus) is open. There is a lot of space at this facility, and social distancing guidelines will still be able to be enforced, and masks are available. The doors are unlocked Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 606-207-5028 if you require entry after these hours.
In Greenup County, call (606) 262-2634.