Fewer than 3,000 customers remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to Kentucky Power.
Crews were working in numerous areas throughout the company’s service region on Thursday, trying to restore power to the 5% of the customers still powerless from the triple play of winter storms this month.
At the storm’s worst, in terms of impact, 59,000 AEP customers were without power. The number has been reduced to 2,800, according to AEP.
Complete restoration, the company said, is expected by Friday night. Some situations will linger until Saturday.
Call 1-800-572-1113 to receive up-to-date information regarding estimated restoration.
The county breakdown of customers still without power is as follows: Boyd 900; Carter 475; and Lawrence 1,200.
Kentucky Power also issued a message to customers, included in the press release: “Kentucky Power cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home's electrical panel, or 3) the location where Kentucky Power's cable connects to the home/business owner's cable. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.”
Download the Kentucky Power mobile app, visit kentuckypower.com, follow @KentuckyPower on Twitter or check out the Kentucky Power Facebook page.