ASHLAND In a social-media-centered society, there is no such thing as “too many” photo ops.
More appealing art popped up in Ashland over the weekend, and it’s starting to fill up Facebook and Instagram feeds.
Lexington-based SquarePegs Studio and Design created murals in the alleyway connecting 15th and 16th Streets between Winchester and Greenup Avenues over the weekend. It’s the second group of perhaps more installments of wall art adorning downtown buildings.
The first mural, completed in May, is located behind the Delta Hotel by Marriott and is visible traveling toward the Ohio River on 15th Street. It states “You Look Good in Ashland.”
To find the inspiration behind the art, you’ll have to navigate Build Ashland’s Facebook page until you see a March 26, 2019, post by Lyndi Lowman, a Lexington native who has lived in Ashland for 15 years. She posted a screenshot of the “It’s nice to have you in Birmingham” mural in Alabama and said, “How cool would it be to have a mural like this in our town?!!”
Build Ashland’s Dave Daniel pounced on the opportunity.
“Dave Daniel said, let’s do it,” Lowman said.
Lowman, Daniel and Grace Dixon started the AKY Urban Arts Projects Facebook group.
Through a few connections, AKY Urban Arts ultimately hooked up with SquarePegs.
Lowman said the group made a post regarding raising funds for the first mural. Within 23 hours, $8,000 had come in.
Downtown developer Paul Castle offered his buildings as spots for the art.
“The generosity of a single person really propelled this,” Lowman said of Castle. “He’s a super supporter of the arts.”
The alleyway consists of several images, including a message that says “Love Over Everything.”
AKY Urban Arts created a poll in which community members donated a dollar for each vote they cast for their color choice. The group brought in $2,800. All told, they collected nearly $11,000.
“It was the community that raised this money,” Lowman said.
There is money left over to devote to more art projects, Lowman said. There were many donors who contributed, including Big Sandy Superstore, which forked over a significant chunk, according to Lowman.
Lowman said Kyle Robinson, as a graphic design guru, has played a pivotal role in the AKY Urban Arts movement as well.
“I feel very thankful to have this strong, supportive group,” Lowman said. “Dave’s in Florida now and still going strong. It’s worked out really well.”
