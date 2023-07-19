FLATWOODS After seven years of setbacks and delays, the mayor of Flatwoods said work on the Powell Lane sidewalk project is expected to start in the first week of September.
The Flatwoods City Council unanimously voted to award a $1.759 million contract to Walker Construction for the sidewalk project. Mayor Buford Hurley II said the project was previously awarded to a different contractor, but they backed out at the 11th hour.
He said while on paper Walker’s bid was $90,000 more, the original contractor made a $81,000 bond deposit. With that money, Hurley said that only leaves the city about $10,000 in the hole.
Hurley also asked the council to authorize putting out to bid repair on Maple Street, after stating an incorrectly done sewer project undertaken last year has resulted in the road collapsing in three spots.
“We’re going to need to take up the sewer line because they had piecemealed it the last time,” he said. “We’re going to have to replace the entire line.”
One sinkhole started out small, but within hours opened up to 6 feet wide and 3 feet deep, according to public works director Richard Blevins.
The council approved the taking the job to bid after councilman Steve Tolliver verified it was already in the budget passed last month.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Police Chief David Smith said he should be at full staff after taking a fully certified officer onto the force and sending another candidate to the academy in September, as long no one quits.
• Battalion Chief Cochran reported the ladder truck was paid off two years ahead of schedule.
• The city council voted to enter into an interlocal agreement with Russell and Worthington to provide animal control service. City Attorney Stephen McGinnis said the city can opt out of the contract with a 30-day notice if the deal goes sideways.
• Flatwoods resident and 2014 mayoral candidate Doug Spillman requested the council consider taking a stand against alcohol if it ends up on the ballot this November.
• The city council adjourned Tuesday in memory of local journalistic giant Hank Bond, who passed away earlier this month.