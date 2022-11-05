MOREHEAD A Morehead State University graduate’s debut novel puts a female at the forefront of her own superhero story.
Jordan Keller’s “Wildfire,” book one of the “Ashes Over Avalon” presents Abigail Turner, a sidekick to a superhero named Volcanic. After she’s fired because of a “contract dispute,” her desire to continue as a superhero drives her to team up with Cinder, a villain whom she swore she would defeat after meeting him years ago.
Writing the novel came out of Keller’s love of superhero stories: During college, she watched the Cartoon Network show “Young Justice” to the point of obsession, she said, noting it is a show about “young sidekicks and superheroes set in the DC Universe.”
Her interest drove her to the local comic shop, where she studied comics and created a pull list, a system in which a comic book shop will reserve issues for customers as they are released so they can pick up their comics at the counter. She especially loved the characters.
“They were inspiring and their confidence to do good was very attractive as a young adult in a new situation — navigating college,” Keller, who now lives in Cincinnati, said. “Robin has always been my favorite and I think that stems from him not having any superpowers but still being able to save the day. Something anyone could do.”
As for female characters, Keller said it was important for her to offer a protagonist who was relatable to more readers.
“Marvel is producing more female-driven shows and movies and DC Comics is releasing more female hero comics, both of which are very nice to see,” she said, noting there remains an underrepresentation of women.
“I found it difficult, at the time of writing ‘Wildfire’ in 2019, to find novels showcasing (women),” Keller said, adding it might be, in part, a pushback about women “’taking up space’ in predominantly male hobby.”
While Keller said she doesn’t target a particular demographic, the book has a love story.
“Having a romance element does help bring in readers who may not have picked up the book if it was only about superheroes. I am a sucker for a love story and I knew my book would have one when I started writing it,” she said. But it’s not the most important thread. “It takes a sideline position, as ‘Wildfire’ does focus on Abigail achieving her goal of becoming a superhero, but sparks do fly.”
In addition to writing fiction, Keller is the founder of the Central Cincinnati Fiction Writing Group and is an assistant instructor of Tai Chi at the Western Hills Academy of Kungfu and Tai Chi. Her full-time job as a property manager gives her time and inspiration to write in the evenings.
“I do think having a job where the only writing I do is e-mailing is very beneficial to my creative writing,” she said. “I’m able to channel all of my creative energy straight into my novels without experiencing burnout.”
The next two books of the trilogy, “Burnout” and “Combustion,” will be released in the next two years.